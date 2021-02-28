Pac-12 wrestling: Turner, Willits win titles; Beavers take second

Devan Turner had not practiced in 14 days up to this past Thursday as he was in quarantine and contact tracing protocols.
That couldn’t stop the Oregon State’s redshirt senior from repeating as a Pac-12 wrestling champion.
He and Grant Willits both took home individual titles while three other Beavers were second as Oregon State finished second behind Arizona State at the Pac-12 championships on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
The Sun Devils won their fourth title in five years, amassing 138 points. OSU was second with 123.
Turner repeated as champion with a 3-1 decision over Bakersfield’s Chance Rich.
“I mean, I would love to sit here and take credit and say that it was awesome coaching but you can't coach that kind of toughness,” first-year OSU coach Chris Pendleton said. “You can't coach these guys overcoming adversity. I am a very, very lucky and fortunate coach that I have kids like that on the team.”
Watching Turner take the win was a bit emotional for Pendleton.
“I got a little choked up. I mean … all the guys on the team, like you really look at what they've done in a calendar year. This time last year I was coaching against them. They have new coaches, new teammates, new assistant coaches, a pandemic, everything they've had to go through. But never once did they complain, never once did Devon hang his head and pout.
"I mean, he had issue after issue after issue. … Going through a real hard wresting match is easy compared to some of the stuff he’s had to do.”
Turner advanced to the finals with a 4-3 overtime decision against Jason Miranda in the semis.
Willits exacted a little revenge in the 141 final when he pinned Stanford’s Real Woods at 4:42 for his second title in three years.
Willits said he was a little frustrated that Woods hadn’t wrestled this season until the championships.
“I’m here to wrestle the best. I want to wrestle the best and to be the best you’ve got to beat the best,” Willits said. “So I accepted the challenge and said if I want to be an All-American I have to beat these guys anyway.”
Turner and Willits are the 27th and 28th individual conference champions in program. Both wrestlers also earned their second individual title, making them just the seventh and eighth in school history with multiple Pac-12 titles.
In addition to Turner and Willits, Hunter Willits (157) and J.J. Dixon (197) qualified for the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships on March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Hunter Willits (157), Ryan Reyes (184), and Dixon (197) all went into the day with a first-round bye and finished second in his respective weight classes.
Hunter made a stand in the semifinals with a 14-2 major decision over former Crescent Valley High star Brawley Lamer from Cal Poly, before falling to Arizona State’s Jacori Teemer by decision in the championship, 9-4.
It was a 9-4 decision against Jared Hill (Stanford) that secured Reyes’ spot in the finals. Reyes then fell to Dom Ducharme (Bakersfield) in overtime, 3-2.
Dixon (197) fought his way to a 2-0 semifinal win over Bakersfield's Josh Loomer before falling 16-4 to Kordell Norfleet (ASU) in he finals.
Brandon Kaylor (125) and Matthew Olguin (165) each earned a third-place finish for the Beavers.
Former CV star Legend Lamer, of Cal Poly, took home true second place by defeating ASU’s Cory Crooks 4-2 to qualify for the NCAA tournament at 149. Lamer had lost to Stanford’s Jaden Abad in the finals, his first loss of the season, before rebounding against Crooks.
Brawley Lamer took home fourth place at 157.