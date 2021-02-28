Pac-12 wrestling: Turner, Willits win titles; Beavers take second

Devan Turner had not practiced in 14 days up to this past Thursday as he was in quarantine and contact tracing protocols.

That couldn’t stop the Oregon State’s redshirt senior from repeating as a Pac-12 wrestling champion.

He and Grant Willits both took home individual titles while three other Beavers were second as Oregon State finished second behind Arizona State at the Pac-12 championships on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

The Sun Devils won their fourth title in five years, amassing 138 points. OSU was second with 123.

Turner repeated as champion with a 3-1 decision over Bakersfield’s Chance Rich.

“I mean, I would love to sit here and take credit and say that it was awesome coaching but you can't coach that kind of toughness,” first-year OSU coach Chris Pendleton said. “You can't coach these guys overcoming adversity. I am a very, very lucky and fortunate coach that I have kids like that on the team.”

Watching Turner take the win was a bit emotional for Pendleton.