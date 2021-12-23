College football: West alum TJ Zimmermann to play for New Mexico

TJ Zimmermann had a decision to make last summer after his graduation from West Albany High. He wanted to continue his football career at the collegiate level and he had the credentials — two first-team All-Mid-Willamette Conference honors — and the size — 6-foot-5, 235 pounds — to make that dream realistic.

What he didn’t have was the right opportunity.

So he took the advice of trainer Theo Warren and chose to attend City College of San Francisco, a prominent junior college program. Zimmermann had a successful season playing tight end for the Rams, who went 13-0 and won the California Community College Athletic Association championship.

Zimmermann also found the opportunity he was looking for as he committed to play for New Mexico. He and his father, former West Albany and Linn-Benton basketball coach Todd Zimmermann, visited the Albuquerque campus right after the Rams won their championship game on Dec. 11.

“Everything felt right about it,” Zimmermann said of committing to play for the Lobos of the Mountain West Conference.

He said the coaches at New Mexico, particularly offensive coordinator Derek Warehime, made a strong connection from the very first phone call.

“I liked how the conversations were going and how genuine everything seemed to be. It seemed less like a sales pitch and more of a personal connection,” Zimmermann said.

On his visit earlier this month, Zimmermann was able to meet with coaches and a few of the players and get a tour of their facilities, which he said were very impressive.

“I was sold. It’s Mountain West, it’s high-level football. I can come in and get serious playing time right off the bat,” Zimmermann said.

He will transfer to New Mexico immediately and begin taking part in their offseason training program and spring football. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining and could also redshirt a year, although that is not expected.

Leaving City College of San Francisco after one semester was always the goal and Zimmermann is thankful for that experience. Because community colleges in Oregon do not play football, he was unaware this type of opportunity existed.

He first learned about junior college football through the Netflix series “Last Chance U.” But he would not have pursued this option if it hadn’t been for Warren, an alumnus of City College who played on two championship teams.

“He’s someone who has always believed in me,” Zimmermann said.

Warren shared City College’s history as a community college powerhouse and showed Zimmermann the list of Rams who have transferred to Division I programs. That list has hundreds of names and includes every position.

“A lot of people, I feel like there is a little stigma towards junior college football,” Zimmermann said. “My time at City has been amazing. Showing up, from day one there you could tell, this is a big step. We have a ton of DI guys on our team. You go from Albany, Oregon, to San Francisco, the experience as a whole was amazing.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Tight ends play different roles in different offenses. Sometimes the tight end is simply a large receiver. In other offenses, tight ends rarely catch the ball and are mostly used as additional blockers. Zimmermann believes he can be an all-purpose tight end at the Division I level — big enough to block and skilled enough to catch passes.

“I see myself as both,” Zimmermann said. “As far as speed, everyone knows I’m not the fastest guy on the field, but what my body type presents is a large target area. I get open.”

But he is also happy to dig in as a blocker in the run game. He has bulked up some from his West Albany days and is now listed at 250 pounds.

“I can be the type of guy you need to run behind, you need these blocks from, with my size and frame,” Zimmermann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.