Hill, Oregon defense help Ducks claim second straight Pac-12 football title

Former Crescent Valley High star Talanoa Hufanga nearly had an interception for the Trojans on second down before Brown — playing his first game for the Ducks — found Travis Dye in the back of the end zone for the touchdown to finish a 14-play drive.

USC went back down the field at had a first down at the Oregon 4 but had to settle for a field goal after DJ James knocked a ball out of the hands of Trojans receiver Drake London in the end zone.

The home team recovered the onside kick, but USC punted after a third-down sack by Thibodeaux.

“When Kayvon plays like that he’s hard to stop,” Cristobal said of the sophomore’s overall performance Friday. “He changes everything, because all of a sudden he’s an every-down guy. He’s first and second down, he’s stopping the run and he’s setting edges … and he’s only getting better.”

A Hufanga personal foul penalty for roughing the punter extended the Ducks’ next possession and led to a 40-yard Henry Katleman field goal and a 31-17 Oregon lead with 10:26 to go.

The Trojans came back and converted two fourth downs, the second from the Oregon 4 as Slovis hit Bru McCoy for a touchdown in the front of the end zone to close the gap back to seven with 6:16 left.