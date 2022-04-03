LBCC baseball: Roadrunners split twin bill with Umpqua

Linn-Benton split a doubleheader with visiting Umpqua on Saturday at Dick McClain Field.

The Roadrunners lost the opener, 3-1, but bounced back to win the nightcap, 3-2.

In game one, Umpqua (15-9, 2-2 NWAC South Region) held LBCC to one run on four hits. The Roadrunners' only run came on a solo shot to right by Cayden Delozier.

In the second game, the Roadrunners trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh. Delozier came to the plate with two outs and runners at first and third. He hit a drive deep that fell in the gap, scoring Ruben Cedillo and Emiliano Alercon for the walkoff victory.

Kaden Miller went six innings for the Roadrunners, giving up four hits and no earned runs.

The Roadrunners (15-6-1, 2-2) stay home to take on Clackamas in a doubleheader on Thursday. First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m.

