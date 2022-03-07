LBCC baseball: Roadrunners win 3 of 4 at Roseburg tournament

The Linn-Benton baseball team won three games over the weekend at Roseburg to improve to 7-1 this season.

In Saturday's first game, Linn-Benton handled Spokane 10-0. Trey Nelson and Jake Hoskins collected two hits apiece and Rhett Larson earned the win on the mound in five innings of work.

In Saturday's nightcap against Umpqua, the Roadrunners nipped the Riverhawks 1-0. Ruben Cedillo went 2 for 3 and Emiliano Alarcon doubled to lead Linn-Benton. The game's only run came when Cedillo scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning.

Sunday's first game against Spokane was another 10-0 Roadrunners victory with Kian Hogan and Kaden Miller combining for a no-hitter.

Umpqua handed the Roadrunners their first loss in a 4-3 decision in Sunday's nightcap. Hoskins had two hits, including a double, to lead Linn-Benton. The game was tied a 3-3 going into the eighth inning before Umpqua scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error.

Linn-Benton travels to Yakima this weekend to take on Everett and Yakima Valley both Saturday and Sunday.

