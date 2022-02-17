LBCC basketball: Freshman Welch leads Roadrunners to win over Lakers

Freshman Emmaly Welch scored 13 points to lead the Linn-Benton women's basketball team to a 55-47 victory over Southwestern Oregon on Wednesday.

The 6-foot forward from Oregon City has been one of the most efficient scorers in the Northwest Athletic Conference this season and she made 6 of 10 field goal attempts in the win over the Lakers.

"She has been real steady for us and with Brooklynn (Hankwitz) in foul trouble tonight, she did a really nice job of stepping in," coach Jerod Gibson said.

Linn-Benton (13-6, 5-4 NWAC South) will host Clark at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Men's basketball

Fred Harding scored 17 points and Ayden Foster had 14 points and 12 rebounds in an 80-74 loss to Southwestern Oregon on Wednesday.

The Roadrunners (2-14, 0-9) will host Clark at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

