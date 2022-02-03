LBCC basketball: Lane rallies for win over Roadrunners

The Linn-Benton men's basketball team lost to Lane 74-69 on Wednesday.

The Roadrunners started fast, making 7 of 9 3-pointers in the first half and building a 40-32 lead.

Linn-Benton's Kye Blaser led all scorers with 22 points, and Ayden Foster recorded another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Roadrunners (2-11, 0-6 NWAC South) will play at Chemeketa on Saturday.

Women's basketball

Linn-Benton fell to Lane 101-79 on Wednesday. The Titans built a 55-39 halftime lead in the fast-paced game.

Brooklynn Hankwitz led the Roadrunners with 23 points and seven rebounds. This was Hankwitz's second straight game scoring at least 20 points.

Linn-Benton (11-5, 3-3 NWAC South) plays at Chemeketa on Saturday.

