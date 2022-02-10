 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LBCC basketball: Roadrunner squads swept by Umpqua

LBCC athletics logo

Linn-Benton fell to visiting Umpqua 63-49 on Wednesday in an NWAC South women's basketball game.

Brooklyn Hankwitz finished with 16 points to lead the Roadrunners, and Sabrina Albee added 13 points.

Linn-Benton (12-6, 4-4) will pay at Southwestern Oregon on Saturday.

Men's basketball

Linn-Benton lost to Umpqua 83-68 on Wednesday.

Kye Blaser led the Roadrunners with 13 points. Ayden Foster had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

Linn-Benton (2-13, 0-8) will play Southwestern Oregon on Saturday.

