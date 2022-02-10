LBCC basketball: Roadrunner squads swept by Umpqua

Linn-Benton fell to visiting Umpqua 63-49 on Wednesday in an NWAC South women's basketball game.
Brooklyn Hankwitz finished with 16 points to lead the Roadrunners, and Sabrina Albee added 13 points.
Linn-Benton (12-6, 4-4) will pay at Southwestern Oregon on Saturday.
Men's basketball
Linn-Benton lost to Umpqua 83-68 on Wednesday.
Kye Blaser led the Roadrunners with 13 points. Ayden Foster had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.
Linn-Benton (2-13, 0-8) will play Southwestern Oregon on Saturday.