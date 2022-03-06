LBCC basketball: Roadrunners down Chemeketa

The Linn-Benton men's basketball team defeated visiting Chemeketa, 100-93, on Saturday.
The Roadrunners came out strong in their final home game of the season. Sophomore Kye Blaser made four 3-pointers as he led the way with 32 points. Ayden Foster added 20 points and nine rebounds.
The Roadrunners (4-18, 2-13 NWAC South) will play Umpqua on Wednesday in Roseburg.
Women's basketball
Linn-Benton was defeated by Chemeketa, 51-43, on Saturday.
Sabrina Albee led the scoring for the Roadrunners with 14 points.
The Roadrunners (14-11, 6-9) will conclude their schedule at Umpqua on Wednesday.