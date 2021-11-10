LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners cap undefeated league season

Linn-Benton defeated Lane 3-1 in the NWAC South Regional volleyball season finale for both teams Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17.

For Linn-Benton (25-2, 16-0), the victory capped an undefeated South Region season. Lane (16-3, 13-3) finished runner-up to Linn-Benton.

Eva Buford led the Roadrunners with nine kills, while Shalyn Gray and Alicia Vandervoort-Walters added eight and seven kills, respectively.

Linn-Benton had already clinched the NWAC South Region title after Friday's win at Mt. Hood, and now will host the NWAC Volleyball Championship South Region rounds 1 and 2 on Saturday and Sunday. The regional will feature three teams from each of the other three NWAC regions in addition to the host Roadrunners.

Tickets for the regional can only be purchased online through the NWAC ticketing portal at: www.bit.ly/nwac-vc-tickets.

