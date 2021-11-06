LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners clinch NWAC South title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a great deal of existential hand-wringing over the future of ACC basketball without Roy Williams and, soon, Mike Krzyzewski, and understandably so. Except for the ACC's least hand-wringingest coach. "I couldn't wait to get them out of the league," Notre Dame's Mike Brey said. "I've been waiting, man. Get out! Get out!" Brey's joking aside — and as a former Krzyzewski ...