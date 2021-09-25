 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep Mt. Hood
0 Comments
alert

LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep Mt. Hood

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eva Buford had 13 kills to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Mt. Hood in NWAC South Region volleyball action Friday night.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-17, 25-17.

With the win the Roadrunners remain unbeaten in South Region play at 5-0, and are 14-2 overall.

Shalyn Gray had eight kills and 12 digs for the Roadrunners, while Jade Hayes added 10 digs and Sydnie Johnson and Zaley Bennett each recorded 15 assists.

On Wednesday, Linn-Benton defeated Clark in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21 and 25-11.

Linn-Benton will host College of the Redwoods (California) on Monday at 6 p.m. in a nonconference match.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News