LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep Mt. Hood

Eva Buford had 13 kills to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Mt. Hood in NWAC South Region volleyball action Friday night.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-17, 25-17.
With the win the Roadrunners remain unbeaten in South Region play at 5-0, and are 14-2 overall.
Shalyn Gray had eight kills and 12 digs for the Roadrunners, while Jade Hayes added 10 digs and Sydnie Johnson and Zaley Bennett each recorded 15 assists.
On Wednesday, Linn-Benton defeated Clark in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21 and 25-11.
Linn-Benton will host College of the Redwoods (California) on Monday at 6 p.m. in a nonconference match.
