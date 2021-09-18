 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners win at Chemeketa
0 Comments
alert

LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners win at Chemeketa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a straight-sets victory at Chemeketa on Friday night.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-10 and 25-16 for the Roadrunners (12-2 overall, 3-0 NWAC South).

Kennedy Kantola had 10 kills and Isabelle Wyss added nine kills. Shalyn Gray added seven kills, 10 assists and 10 digs for the Roadrunners, while Graci Zanona added nine assists and 11 digs.

Linn-Benton hosts Clark on Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News