LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners win at Chemeketa

The Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a straight-sets victory at Chemeketa on Friday night.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-10 and 25-16 for the Roadrunners (12-2 overall, 3-0 NWAC South).
Kennedy Kantola had 10 kills and Isabelle Wyss added nine kills. Shalyn Gray added seven kills, 10 assists and 10 digs for the Roadrunners, while Graci Zanona added nine assists and 11 digs.
Linn-Benton hosts Clark on Wednesday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LesGehrett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today