LBCC volleyball: Team chemistry drivers Roadrunners' success

When Alexis Chapman graduated from West Albany High School in 2019, she thought that was basically the end of her volleyball career.
Chapman planned to play for her club team that spring and then focus strictly on academics in college. Linn-Benton Community College coach Jayme Frazier, however, had other ideas.
“Jayme reached out to me, wanted me to come out to LB,” Chapman said. “I ended up going to an open gym and I fell in love with the team and the program and the whole dynamic she had going there. I had a few other offers, but after going to their open gym and seeing everyone … I decided to play there.”
Chapman, now a third-year sophomore at Linn-Benton, is very glad she didn’t walk away from the sport. The Roadrunners are 12-2, 3-0 in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region.
Chapman is joined on the roster by a number of other players from the mid-valley including Eva Buford of Crescent Valley, Zaley Bennett and Taya Manibusan of South Albany, and three players from Sweet Home: Graci Zanona, Savannah Hutchins and Shelbey Nichol.
Frazier, who is in her 28th year as the head coach of the Roadrunners, said that because of the COVID-19 situation, it made the most sense to focus her recruiting locally this past offseason.
“I believe in local athletes. I happened to get really lucky and get some great players to add to this core group I had coming back,” Frazier said.
That returning group includes players like Chapman who had spent two years at Linn-Benton, but were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the unusual nature of last season.
“I’m really happy about the extra year because I really enjoy playing here,” Chapman said.
Linn-Benton has a long tradition of success in volleyball and this year’s team seems capable of meeting those expectations. The Roadrunners have won five matches in a row and haven’t dropped a set in their last four wins. Freshman Isabelle Wyss, an outside hitter from St. Paul, was named the NWAC South Region player of the week last week.
“As far as athleticism … I would say it’s one of my strongest teams, from start to finish. They all just have good ball control. We’re not the tallest team I’ve had, but across the board, very athletic and very good ball control,” Frazier said.
Chapman, a middle blocker, said the team’s biggest strength is its chemistry and communication. Because of COVID-19, players were not able to spend as much time together off the court last season. This year, the players have gone on hikes together and enjoyed many team dinners.
“We’re all very close on and off the court,” Chapman said.
That team spirit is a big reason why Manibusan, an outside hitter, chose to play at Linn-Benton.
“I really liked that it was local. I really wanted to play with them,” Manibusan said. “I just see so much potential for our team.”
Frazier believes that the challenges of last season — when team interactions were limited and some games were canceled — has shaped the attitude of this year’s team for the better.
“I think all of them, after having what they had taken away with COVID, they are very appreciative of the chance to play and they are finding joy in the little things. They love being together,” Frazier said.
Both Chapman and Manibusan credit Frazier for creating a positive team atmosphere. Manibusan said the coaching staff works to build team spirit and camaraderie. They also hold intense, focused practices in which players get their coaching they need in order to improve.
“I feel like I’ve gotten so much better this year already,” Manibusan said.
While playing an unexpected third season for the Roadrunners, Chapman finds herself once again deciding whether to continue her volleyball career. She is dual-enrolled at Western Oregon University where she is majoring in math with a minor in education. If she chooses not to play at a four-year school, she can continue her education there. She said that because Linn-Benton has been such a positive experience she could be content if this is where her volleyball journey ends.
Or she might decide she is not yet ready to give up the sport.
“I have gotten some offers to play in some other places and so I might look into that,” Chapman said.
The Roadrunners won the NWAC South Region regular season titles in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, they reached the finals of the 16-team NWAC tournament and in 2017 they advanced to the Final Four in that tournament.
Frazier wants her team to focus on the process of improvement and is hesitant to identify a big-picture goal for the squad. But some goals are the same every year.
“I know this team can compete at every level. We’ve made it to the NWAC championship tournament the last 17 years, so that’s always a goal. And we want to finish in the top two in the southern region,” Frazier said.