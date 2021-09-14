Linn-Benton CC postpones hall of fame ceremony

Due to growing concerns about the public health situation in the state, Linn-Benton Community College has postponed all of the hall of fame events which were scheduled to be held Sept. 24-25.
Those events include the golf scramble, the barbecue luncheon and the induction of its inaugural hall of fame class. Administrators have been closely evaluating the evolving public health situation and made the determination that all public events must be canceled or postponed at this time to ensure the safety of all individuals.
It is anticipated that the hall of fame weekend will be held in the spring.
