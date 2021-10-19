 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCAA women's basketball: Ducks No. 10, Beavers No. 14 in AP Poll
0 Comments
breaking

NCAA women's basketball: Ducks No. 10, Beavers No. 14 in AP Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU womens hoops 03

Oregon State basketball player Taya Corosdale answers questions during media day.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Five Pac-12 Conference teams are in the preseason top 25 women's basketball poll released Tuesday by the Associated Press.

Defending national champions Stanford top the group, entering the season ranked third. The Cardinal are followed by No. 10 Oregon, No. 14 Oregon State, No. 20 UCLA and No. 22 Arizona.

South Carolina tops the poll after receiving 14 of the 29 first-place votes. UConn is No. 2 and received 10 first-place votes. Stanford received the remaining five first-place votes. Maryland and North Carolina State round out the top five.

The Pac-12 was one of three conferences to have five ranked teams, along with the Big Ten and the Atlantic Coast Conference. 

In addition to Maryland, the Big Ten is represented by No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa and No. 11 Michigan and No. 17 Ohio State.

N.C. State leads the ACC contingent alongside No. 6 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 24 Virginia Tech.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Washington State coach fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Agate

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2021-22 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 fi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News