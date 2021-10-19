NCAA women's basketball: Ducks No. 10, Beavers No. 14 in AP Poll

Five Pac-12 Conference teams are in the preseason top 25 women's basketball poll released Tuesday by the Associated Press.

Defending national champions Stanford top the group, entering the season ranked third. The Cardinal are followed by No. 10 Oregon, No. 14 Oregon State, No. 20 UCLA and No. 22 Arizona.

South Carolina tops the poll after receiving 14 of the 29 first-place votes. UConn is No. 2 and received 10 first-place votes. Stanford received the remaining five first-place votes. Maryland and North Carolina State round out the top five.

The Pac-12 was one of three conferences to have five ranked teams, along with the Big Ten and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In addition to Maryland, the Big Ten is represented by No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa and No. 11 Michigan and No. 17 Ohio State.

N.C. State leads the ACC contingent alongside No. 6 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 24 Virginia Tech.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.