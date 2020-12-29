Oregon football: Ducks mostly healthy in run-up to Fiesta Bowl

“As of right now, we are hopeful those guys are going to be playing,” Cristobal said. “Certainly they’ve been practicing and getting some reps. Later in the week we’ll determine exactly where they are. But as of right now we feel that those guys have a chance to play.”

Verdell is listed as the Ducks’ starting running back on their latest depth chart, while Aumavae-Laulu is not listed at all. George Moore is listed as the starting right tackle and Dawson Jaramillo is the backup.

Cristobal confirmed that linebacker MJ Cunningham and cornerback Daewood Davis will be out Saturday due to injury.

While Oregon will take the week to decide on whether or not Verdell and Aumavae-Laulu are healthy enough to play, Cristobal confirmed that another pair of players whose status was questionable will play.

Defensive tackle Austin Faoliu, who left the team briefly and returned home for the birth of his child, is back in Arizona now and will be available Saturday. Wide receiver Bryan Addison’s father passed away over the weekend but he stayed with the team and will also be available to play.

