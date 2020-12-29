Oregon football: Ducks mostly healthy in run-up to Fiesta Bowl

Mario Cristobal said his Oregon football team is as healthy as it's been all year as the Ducks prepare for their most important game of the season.
The No. 25 Ducks are set to face No. 10 Iowa State Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Although the Ducks have a few players battling through injuries, Cristobal is confident his team will be at mostly full strength when it takes the field.
“We’re about where we were for our last game. At this time of year, you’re going to be nicked up a little bit. But we feel good,” Cristobal said. “We feel that we’re in good physical shape in terms of our conditioning. We feel like we’re about as healthy as we have been throughout the course of the year. Not perfect, but at the same time very capable. So we feel good about it.”
The two main injury concerns for the Ducks at this point are running back CJ Verdell and starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. Verdell, Oregon’s second-leading rusher, missed the Pac-12 championship game against USC.
Aumavae-Laulu started for the Ducks in that game but hinted on social media afterward that he is dealing with an injury setback.
“As of right now, we are hopeful those guys are going to be playing,” Cristobal said. “Certainly they’ve been practicing and getting some reps. Later in the week we’ll determine exactly where they are. But as of right now we feel that those guys have a chance to play.”
Verdell is listed as the Ducks’ starting running back on their latest depth chart, while Aumavae-Laulu is not listed at all. George Moore is listed as the starting right tackle and Dawson Jaramillo is the backup.
Cristobal confirmed that linebacker MJ Cunningham and cornerback Daewood Davis will be out Saturday due to injury.
While Oregon will take the week to decide on whether or not Verdell and Aumavae-Laulu are healthy enough to play, Cristobal confirmed that another pair of players whose status was questionable will play.
Defensive tackle Austin Faoliu, who left the team briefly and returned home for the birth of his child, is back in Arizona now and will be available Saturday. Wide receiver Bryan Addison’s father passed away over the weekend but he stayed with the team and will also be available to play.
Boise State opening
As Boise State looks to fill its heading coaching vacancy, Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos’ name is circulating as one of the leading candidates for the job.
A former Boise State player and assistant coach, Avalos has been linked heavily to his alma mater. But he said Tuesday that he has had no formal interaction with the school during its coaching search, and that he is focused on the task at hand.
“A lot of blood, sweat and equity into that university,” Avalos said. “But ultimately, I have not been engaged in that process. I’m sure they have a process they’re going through, but we’re focused on ours here. We’re focused on finishing. We’re very blessed to be in this opportunity here.”
According to the Idaho Press, Avalos and former Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore are the two top candidates to replace former coach Brian Harsin, who recently took the head coaching position at Auburn.
Avalos played linebacker for the Broncos from 2001 to 2005 and coached on the Boise State staff from 2012 until 2018, including as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2016 until his departure. He was hired by Oregon for the same role in 2019.
Impending departures
This offseason, countless college football players will face the decision of whether to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA or not.
For at least one Oregon player, though, that decision has already been made.
Standout defensive tackle Jordon Scott said the Fiesta Bowl will be his last game as a Duck.
“It’s not really a decision for me,” Scott said. “This is my last game at Oregon.”
Scott has started 41 career games for the Ducks and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection as a sophomore and junior.
He contemplated entering the NFL Draft last winter but elected to come back to Oregon for one more season. Star cornerback Deommodore Lenoir will face a similar decision once the season ends, but said he has not yet made up his mind.
“I’m not sure yet. I feel like I had a great season,” Lenoir, a senior, said. “But there’s always some stuff you can learn and always help yourself. So that’s going to be a big decision for me.”
Lenoir announced prior to the start of the 2020 season that he was going to opt out of playing but reversed course and has been one of the bright spots for the Ducks’ defense this year. He was a second team All-Pac-12 selection and came through with a crucial interception in the Pac-12 title game.
“I can’t say enough great things about him,” Cristobal said of Lenoir. “He’s as good as I’ve ever been around and I look forward to him playing his best football this coming Saturday and then watching him play for years to come on Sundays."
