Oregon football: Ducks respond to early turnovers, blow past Cougars

Twenty-one unanswered points and a defense that found some traction helped Oregon get to 2-0 on the season.

Travis Dye’s 71-yard touchdown catch from Tyler Shough midway through the fourth quarter put the 11th-ranked Ducks in full control Saturday night on their way to a 43-29 win against host Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

In a little more than a quarter, Oregon put three turnovers in the rear-view mirror and turned a 12-point deficit just before halftime into a nine-point advantage early in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars (1-1) created 13 points out of those three turnovers. But the Ducks outscored WSU 36-10 the rest of the way.

“We came out in the second half and said we’re going to take care of the ball and each do our job individually, and that showed,” said Shough, making his second career start. “We felt they couldn’t stop us when we were doing our jobs and not turning the ball over.”

The Cougars got three points back after Oregon led by nine, but Dye ran past a defender down the right sideline and Shough hit him in stride for the easy score with 8:25 left.

Dye knew from practice he was likely to match up against a defensive lineman there.