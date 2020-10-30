Oregon football notebook: Ducks high on depth heading toward season-opener

“We strategically do our best to room guys in a fashion,” he said. “But mathematically it is impossible to make it perfect. But you really try to mitigate the risk where if something does happen where you multiple guys at a position being knocked out of competition.”

He credits those in the program for making safety a priority, then added: “When I say that we emphasize and enforce and just hammer protocol 24/7 it might be the understatement of the year. We believe in that and so far the results have been good, but all that means is that we have to elevate the standard even more.”

Short on experience

Cristobal said he has a positive feeling about the progress made in camp but better that none of his players believe they’ve “arrived.” There are many who haven’t yet had their opportunity.

“We have a lot to prove. We are in essence, I believe, the youngest team in America from a roster standpoint if you count up our underclassmen,” he said. “Because of that you can’t take a second for granted and you can never take your foot off the gas. You’ve got to keep culture on 24/7 and you’ve got to roll.”

