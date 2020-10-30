Oregon football notebook: Ducks high on depth heading toward season-opener

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal feels good about his team’s overall depth as the Ducks prepare to open their season next Saturday hosting Stanford.
A key unit is the offensive line, where five starters had to be replaced.
Cristobal singled out senior George Moore and freshman Jaylen Smith as players who have “popped” on practice film in recent days.
“I think we’re at eight, approaching nine and goal 10 players that can play winning football and win a championship for us,” Cristobal told the media on a Friday videoconference call. “We’re getting there fast. Those guys and (O-line coach Alex) Mirabal have done a great job.”
Oregon is deep at running back, where the team returns 2019 workhorse CJ Verdell; Cyrus Habibi-Likio, who added 10 touchdowns; Travis Dye, who has nearly 1,400 combined rushing yards in two seasons; as well as several others waiting their turn. Cristobal called what the Ducks have with that position “more than quality depth.”
“As I look across, I think we’re right on the verge by the end of (Saturday) we should have a legitimate two to two-and-a-half deep at our positions,” the coach said. “Some obviously are probably more seasoned than others. But overall we feel like we’re on the cusp of having a legitimate two to two-and-a-half deep across the board.”
Who’s behind center?
Certainly one of the biggest questions those outside the program will be asking is who will start at quarterback against Stanford?
Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown have each taken reps with the first-team offense in fall camp. Cristobal gave no hints Friday about who will be the starter.
“We’re working ourselves through that and at the right moment we’ll make that announcement,” the coach said.
Moving forward
Oregon had five positive antigen tests for COVID-19 in the program last Saturday and didn’t hold its scheduled scrimmage. Oregon announced Tuesday that two subsequent PCR tests showed that the earlier results were false positives.
In the process, the Ducks lost two practices but tried to recover some of those live repetitions and integrate live action into practices this past week.
“We pulled back on some of the group, some of the unit and some of the individual time to make it work,” Cristobal said. “The rep count didn’t change drastically. But we got live work and we got a lot of good work. Then we started moving into work against Stanford.”
Cristobal was later asked about the positive COVID tests for quarterbacks at Clemson and Wisconsin and how that might affect his team’s plans going forward in terms of keeping its top passers separated.
“We strategically do our best to room guys in a fashion,” he said. “But mathematically it is impossible to make it perfect. But you really try to mitigate the risk where if something does happen where you multiple guys at a position being knocked out of competition.”
He credits those in the program for making safety a priority, then added: “When I say that we emphasize and enforce and just hammer protocol 24/7 it might be the understatement of the year. We believe in that and so far the results have been good, but all that means is that we have to elevate the standard even more.”
Short on experience
Cristobal said he has a positive feeling about the progress made in camp but better that none of his players believe they’ve “arrived.” There are many who haven’t yet had their opportunity.
“We have a lot to prove. We are in essence, I believe, the youngest team in America from a roster standpoint if you count up our underclassmen,” he said. “Because of that you can’t take a second for granted and you can never take your foot off the gas. You’ve got to keep culture on 24/7 and you’ve got to roll.”
