Oregon football notebook: Shough heads into second scrimmage as starting QB favorite

“We feel pretty good about the depth we’re building there and our ability to attack the pocket,” Avalos said.

Steps forward

Moorhead comes to Eugene after most recently serving as Mississippi State’s head coach and previously as the offensive coordinator at Penn State.

He said the offensive install is nearly complete. In Saturday’s scrimmage, Moorhead hopes to see a higher level of precision and execution.

“You’re trying to put a new offense in against an unbelievably coached defense and do it all at a very high level in a short amount of time, and time is not our friend,” he said. “But the best thing about it is, as it pertains to the culture of our program, a lot of people are doing the same thing around the country and (head coach Mario) Cristobal has made it very clear that we’re not going to use anything as an excuse or a crutch.”

Defensive uncertainty

Pac-12 offenses are dealing with trying to figure out the plans of several new offensive coordinators, in addition to the fact that many of the conference’s top defensive players are gone and being replaced by some unfamiliar faces.