Oregon football notebook Thibodeaux strives to be an all-around player

Kayvon Thibodeaux arrived on the Oregon campus last year with only rushing the quarterback and getting sacks on his mind when he came to football.

He publicly proclaimed he wanted 10 sacks. Looking back, he calls that immature. He knows now he has to be much more.

“You’ve got to be a four-down player, you’ve got to be there all the time,” the standout sophomore defensive end told the media Friday. “For me, learning coverage, being just as good in run downs as I am in pass downs. Honestly, it’s the whole nine. You have to have the whole package if you want to be a great player.”

Thibodeaux finished the 2019 season with nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss in all. He had the most sacks by a Pac-12 freshman in 10 years and led the nation with seven sacks in the fourth quarters of games.

He understands now that improving is more than just being the best he can be. It’s about striving for perfection and consistency.

For Thibodeaux, his approach and way of thinking have changed completely from last season.