Oregon football: Pair of Ducks’ receivers could play final college game Saturday

Johnny Johnson III, one of Oregon’s top wide receivers, has not yet decided if Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against Iowa State will be his final game as a Duck.
The senior receiver will have the opportunity to return for a fifth year if he so chooses, but will evaluate after the season if spending one more fall in Eugene is best for his career.
“I've had some thought going into it, but it hasn't really been my main focus,” Johnson said Wednesday. “I've just been focusing on these games and playing my best football while I'm still here. I haven't made that decision yet.”
Johnson was a breakout star for the Ducks in 2019 and led the team with 57 receptions, 836 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. As a senior in 2020, he is third among Oregon receivers with 226 receiving yards and is averaging more than 15 yards per catch and received all-Pac-12 honorable mention.
If Saturday does prove to be the final game of Johnson’s college career, it will be a home game of sorts; the Fiesta Bowl is being played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Johnson spent his prep career playing at nearby Chandler High School.
“I'm just excited, man. I'm excited to go back home, excited to play in this big-time game and ready to attack it,” Johnson said.
Johnson won’t be the only Oregon receiver with a decision to make after this weekend. Fellow senior Jaylon Redd will also have the chance to return for a fifth season but could elect to enter the 2021 draft.
Redd has 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.
Johnson and Redd have been mainstays for the Ducks since they each burst onto the scene as true freshman in 2017.
“I love those two kids. They bring an unbelievable amount of passion and energy and positivity to the meeting room and the practice field,” Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorehead said. “Their approach is always the same. They're very consistent, great teammates, great kids. They've done a lot in their time at Oregon in the past and this year as well. They've done a great job of practice this week. Hopefully, they're able to come out in the game and do what they've done, which is play at a very, very high level. You can't say enough about Johnny and J-Redd. They're two great kids and awesome football players as well.”
Along with leading receiver Devon Williams, Johnson and Redd have provided consistency for quarterback Tyler Shough during his first season as a starter.
“They work hard day in and day out. They’re somebody we can look to — whether in the weight room or out on the field, they’re always getting extra work. That shows on the field,” Shough said. “They’ve played for three or four year now and they know what it takes. When the younger wide receivers need some experience to look up to, they’re the guys. Whatever they decide to do, I support them fully. We would obviously love to have the theme back, and everything they can do for this program would be huge next year. But they’ve got to do what's best for them. I’m just excited to go out there on the field one more time with them.”
Arizona rivalry
Johnson won’t be the only player with hometown ties when the Ducks take the field in Glendale.
Shough also was a prep star in Arizona and played at Hamilton High School in Chandler — just 10 minutes up the road from where Johnson played.
“Every opportunity I get to talk about that, I'm always throwing it in his face, because, as long as I was there, we never lost to them,” Johnson said of the rivalry between the two schools. “And we're still on top down in AZ. So I throw that in his face all the time.”
During the 2018 season, Shough and Iowa State starter Brock Purdy were two of the top high school quarterbacks in Arizona and were also close friends. Purdy, who played at Perry High School in Gilbert, has quickly blossomed into a star for the Cyclones and was a first-team all-Big-12 selection this season.
“Brock and I are really good friends. We have been good friends for a while,” Shough said. “We text from time to time throughout the season, when we're playing good, when we're playing bad, just to spin notes off each other. It's great to have an asset, especially in college football, and when you come in from the same town. But we haven't talked much throughout the week, just because we know we're competing as competitors and preparing to play against each other. But I'm excited to go against him. We've had some great games in the past. I'm excited to get down to Arizona and just get back to the home stadium and get back to playing ball.”
