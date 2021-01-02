Oregon football: Turnovers dash Ducks' Fiesta Bowl hopes

Oregon couldn’t get out of its own way Saturday as a handful of costly mistakes crushed its hopes of leaving the desert with a victory.
The Ducks fell to Iowa State, 34-17, at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, bringing an unceremonious end to a roller coaster ride of a season.
“We were disappointed,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “We were disappointed by the way we played. We were disappointed by the way we coached and the result. It’s not what we came here to do. We didn’t come here to participate. We came here to win.”
Oregon, which captured its second straight Pac-12 title just over two weeks ago, finished the year 4-3.
The Ducks fielded one of the youngest teams in the nation this season and captured a thrilling win over the Trojans in the conference title game. But the year was filled with inconsistency, and losses to less talented Oregon State and California teams hindered what began as a promising season.
“Obviously when you don’t win the game, we don’t take it as a consolation prize,” Cristobal said. “A lot of guys in that locker room are hurt, like we should be. It’s got to be used as fuel, knowing that’s a really good football team with a boatload of really good seniors… Being able to get here is certainly something that we take a lot of pride in, we’re just disappointed with the result.”
The Ducks had some promising moments on both sides of the ball, but they turned the ball over four times and Iowa State’s stout rushing attack kept the ball in the Cyclones hands for the majority of the game; they finished with 42 minutes, 48 seconds of possession, while Oregon’s offense had the ball for just 17:12.
Iowa State finished with 228 rushing yards on 56 carries, including 136 yards and two touchdowns by star running back Breece Hall.
“The way they play football is similar to what we’ve seen over the years with Stanford,” Cristobal said. “Where if they can get you in third-and-manageable, or third-and-short and keep moving the sticks, they’re going to continue bleeding the clock… What happens when you see that play count start to mount up, you have to give your defense a chance to catch its breath by playing a little slower. We tried to do a little bit of that tonight and we weren’t very successful.”
Oregon, meanwhile, struggled to find any consistency on offense. The Ducks swapped back-and-forth between quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown and neither was particularly effective.
Shough started the game and Brown took over in relief midway through the second quarter. Cristobal said he had planned to deploy both signal callers for specific situations, and once Brown found some success, they elected to stick with the player who had the hot hand.
Shough finished 7-for-9 passing with 79 yards and an interception, while Brown was 12 of 19 for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Brown also lost a fumble midway through the third quarter.
“I’m just trying to control what I can control,” Shough said. “When I’m in the game, I’ll do the best that I can to put the team in a position to win. It’s not up to me to decide who plays.”
The pileup of costly mistakes led to the Ducks trailing 28-17 at halftime.
Oregon’s first drive of the second half stalled out and led to a punt. The Ducks’ defense then stood tall to stop a long Iowa State drive and force a punt from the Cyclones but the punt hit the helmet of Oregon’s Mykael Wright as he attempted to make a block and Iowa State recovered the fumble.
That error led to an Iowa State field goal that made it 31-17.
Two drives later, the Ducks got the ball to midfield as they attempted to cut the lead, but Brown lost a fumble while fighting for extra yards and the Cyclones recovered.
Iowa State did not turn either of Oregon’s second-half turnovers into points, but its constant ground attack began to take a toll on the Ducks’ defense. Starting inside linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia was ejected for targeting in the first half and backup MJ Cunningham missed the game with injury.
As the Cyclones continued to punish the Oregon defense, the offense could not string together any impactful drives. Oregon’s sequence of drives in the second half ended as follows: punt, fumble, punt, fumble, punt interception.
“You make your own breaks. We’ve got to do a better job coaching it. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching ball security,” Cristobal. “We’ve got to do a better job of making sure that we avoid penalties. But it is a game of execution… When you turn the ball over like we did, it’s hard to overcome.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney