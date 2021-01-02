Oregon football: Turnovers dash Ducks' Fiesta Bowl hopes

Oregon couldn’t get out of its own way Saturday as a handful of costly mistakes crushed its hopes of leaving the desert with a victory.

The Ducks fell to Iowa State, 34-17, at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, bringing an unceremonious end to a roller coaster ride of a season.

“We were disappointed,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “We were disappointed by the way we played. We were disappointed by the way we coached and the result. It’s not what we came here to do. We didn’t come here to participate. We came here to win.”

Oregon, which captured its second straight Pac-12 title just over two weeks ago, finished the year 4-3.

The Ducks fielded one of the youngest teams in the nation this season and captured a thrilling win over the Trojans in the conference title game. But the year was filled with inconsistency, and losses to less talented Oregon State and California teams hindered what began as a promising season.