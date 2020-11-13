Oregon football: WSU true freshman QB has Ducks' attention

De Laura’s longest pass against the Beavers came on a 29-yard touchdown for the opening points of the game.

He orchestrated a scoring drive on the opening possession of the second half, scoring on a 5-yard run. Just a few minutes later, he had a 28-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-7.

Senior defensive tackle Austin Faoliu said de Laura reminds him of former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, a “flashy” and fast player who could throw or run.

“During the game we’ve got to keep that in mind so we don’t let him get too many explosive plays,” Faoliu said.

Added Oregon sophomore outside linebacker Mase Funa: “He’s done a tremendous job with that first game that he had. What impresses me is how much he stepped up to the plate and he’s delivered everything I know his coaches expected from him. We’ll just see what comes this Saturday.”

The run-and-shoot provides different challenges than the air raid ran by former WSU coach Mike Leach.

Cristobal said there’s a different in quarterback protections and the way the pocket is moved.