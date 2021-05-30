Commentary: New deadline will change coverage approach

In addition to that, we had just about every sport at Oregon State — sans football, unless you count spring practice — taking place as well.

Not to mention some of us “sports” guys were/are still pitching in to help out the news side.

There was so much going on that there was no possible way to do any of the sports, teams, schools, etc. justice.

Like many people, the pandemic has given us a chance to re-evaluate how we should approach coverage of news and sports and ways that we can be more efficient and provide the most impactful coverage.

While we will spend some time this summer evaluating and formulating the best plan of attack for sports coverage in Linn and Benton counties, we have made a decision that has some major implications to that coverage.

A few weeks ago we changed our print deadline to 9 p.m.

Obviously, that deadline does not allow time for game coverage of Oregon State, high schools and most national events to make the print edition.

As you have likely noticed, our high school roundup has been mostly a day behind. So events that take place on a Monday night run in the Wednesday paper.