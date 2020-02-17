Albany's Laffey wins two titles at racquetball event

Albany’s Connor Laffey won both the Men's Open singles and the Mixed Open Doubles titles at the 11th annual Beaver Classic racquetball tournament this past weekend at the Timberhill Athletic Club in Corvallis.
It was the fifth stop on the Oregon Racquetball Association Tour.
Laffey defeated Newport’s Mark Szabo 15-1, 15-8 in the Men’s Open and teamed with Erica Lipski (Portland) to knock off Hayden Anderson (Portland) and Laura Morin (Eugene) 15-12, 1-15, 11-8 in mixed doubles play.
Other results
MEN’S ELITE: Nate Buring (OSU) defeated Hayden Anderson (Portland) 15-2, 15-8.
MEN’S A: Phil Crock (Salem) defeated Prem Mathew (Corvallis) 15-5, 15-1.
MEN’S B: Atom Fjeldsted (Beaverton) defeated Christine Dong (Portland) 15-8, 15-4.
MEN’S C: Jared Ellegood (Salem) defeated Jacob Edwards (Gresham) 15-3, 15-7.
WOMEN’S A: Erica Lipski (Portland) defeated Autumn Lewis (OSU) 15-3, 15-13.
WOMEN’S B: Rachel Chamness (Troutdale) defeated Brielle Fernando (Beaverton) 15-13, 15-6.
MEN’S ELITE DOUBLES: Michael Bern (Crescent City, California) and Mark Szabo (Newport) defeated John Winings (Woodbridge, California) and Mike Stoner (Sweet Home) 15-3, 15-7.
MEN’S A DOUBLES: Phil Crock (Salem) and Jason Dornon (Salem) took first and Matt Taylor (Grants Pass) and Robert Griffin (OSU) were second.
MEN’S B DOUBLES: Tim Harris (Corvallis) and Jason Orey (Fairview) defeated Logan Seiffert (OSU) and Aidan Crockett (OSU) 13-15, 15-9, 11-4.
WOMEN’S OPEN/A DOUBLES: Annie Roberts (Gresham) and Kelsey Klinger (Gresham) defeated Laura Morin (Eugene) and Linda Reeves (Salem) 15-4, 15-7.
MIXED A DOUBLES: Marni Winings (Woodbridge, California) and Brian Ancheta (Gresham) defeated Phil Crock (Salem) and Kassie Maher (Salem) 15-12, 6-15, 11-9.