Alumni Watch (April 16)

Volleyball
Corban junior outside hitter Ally Tow (Sweet Home) was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the week after helping the Warriors win the conference tournament and advance to the NAIA national tournament.
Tow was also named to the all-conference team.
“Ally has been a great addition with her aggressive, determined play at the net and her passion for the game,” Warriors coach Kim McLain said.
Tow had 15 kills, six block assists and six digs Saturday as Corban won the tournament championship with a four-set win at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
A day earlier, she had 13 kills, two block assists and four digs in a three-set semifinal sweep of Oregon Tech in La Grande. Courtney Isom (West Albany) had 11 kills, eight assists and a block assist for Oregon Tech.
Bushnell junior setter Makenna Northern (Central Linn) was also named to the all-conference team. She had 29 assists, three kills, one block assist and four digs April 9 in a three-set tournament loss at Eastern Oregon.
***
Kassandra Staton (Santiam Christian) had 14 kills, two digs and a block assist April 9 in George Fox’s five-set home loss to Pacific in Newberg.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had a combined 14 kills, eight digs, two assists and two block assists in two Northwest wins against St. Martin’s. The Eagles won in three sets at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington, on April 9 and in five sets Saturday at home in Kirkland, Washington.
Softball
Puget Sound junior Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was named Northwest Conference pitcher of the week after her performance Sunday in a 5-1 win at George Fox in Newberg.
She struck out 13 while allowing two hits, one unearned run and a walk. It was the most strikeouts by a Puget Sound pitcher since 2010.
In four games at George Fox, Sullivan was a combined 2 for 8 at the plate with one walk, one run scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice. George Fox won Sunday’s second game 8-0 and swept Saturday’s doubleheader 9-1 and 11-3, both in five innings.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was a combined 2 for 5 with a double, one RBI, two walks and a run scored in three Oregon State home games against Washington.
The Beavers split a Saturday doubleheader, losing 4-2 and winning 3-1, and lost Sunday 2-1.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 2 for 12 with one RBI, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Corban’s four losses at College of Idaho in Caldwell. Game scores were 8-0 in five innings, 8-1, 11-8 and 10-6.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed two hits, three earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts while recording four outs April 9 in Texas A&M’s 6-2 home loss to Auburn in Bryan-College Station.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) was 0 for 1 with one RBI Sunday in Black Hills State’s 11-3 home loss to Colorado Mesa in Spearfish, South Dakota.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 4 with a walk in three Willamette home losses to Pacific in Salem. The Boxers won 13-2 on Saturday and 12-2 in six innings and 8-0 on Sunday.
***
Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) scored a run as a pinch runner Saturday in Linfield’s 8-0 home win in six innings against Lewis and Clark in McMinnville.
Baseball
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 5 for 10 with a home run, double, two RBIs, six walks, six runs scored and a stolen base in Willamette’s four wins at Whitworth in Spokane, Washington.
Game scores were 25-11, 6-5, 12-9 and 11-3.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 5 for 15 with a home run, double, five RBIs, one walk, one run scored and a sacrifice in Corban’s four home losses to Lewis-Clark State in Keizer. Game scores were 22-0, 19-14 in 10 innings, 12-0 in eight innings and 8-4.
***
Ben Leid (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 9 with four RBIs and two walks Sunday in Wenatchee Valley’s doubleheader split at Columbia Basin in Pasco, Washington. Wenatchee lost the first game 6-3 and won the second 9-5.
He was a combined 3 for 7 with two runs scored April 8 in two home losses in Wenatchee, Washington. Game scores were 12-1 and 15-2.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 6 with a double, three walks and a run scored in two Oregon State losses at Oregon. Game scores were 5-1 Saturday and 5-4 in 11 innings Sunday.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed four hits, two earned runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in 7⅓ innings Saturday in Puget Sound’s 12-1 home loss in eight innings to Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was a combined 4 for 14 with a double, two RBIs, two walks and five runs scored in George Fox’s four games at Lewis and Clark in Portland.
Teammate Jayce Lien (West Albany) was 1 for 2 with two walks and a run scored in Saturday’s second game, an 11-2 win. George Fox won the first 12-2 and split Sunday’s doubleheader, winning 8-7 and losing 6-5.
***
William Fehrenbacher (Corvallis) struck out three in two innings of relief Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 6-2 home win against Umpqua.
In the nightcap, teammate Nolan Jackson (Philomath) gave up two hits, two earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts in an inning of relief in a 7-6 win in seven innings.
***
Mason Crowson (Monroe) allowed two hits and a walk in two innings of relief April 9 in Lane’s 7-0 home win against Southwestern Oregon in Lane.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 10 with a double and three walks in Portland’s three games at BYU. The Pilots won 5-3, lost 1-0 and won 7-6.
***
Hunter Kirkpatrick (Crescent Valley) allowed six hits and five earned runs in two innings of relief Saturday in College of Idaho’s 19-16 win at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
Women’s tennis
Sarah Forester (Corvallis) teamed with Allena Wong for a 6-1 win at third doubles and won 8-1 at fifth singles Sunday in Linfield’s 8-1 win at Lewis and Clark in Portland.
Saturday, teammate Tessa Kern (Corvallis) won 6-2, 6-1 at first singles and teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for an 8-1 win at first doubles in a 9-0 home win against Lewis and Clark in McMinnville.
Men’s track and field
Bushnell’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) reset schools records in the shot put (47 feet, 4¼ inches) and discus (149-10) with wins in his team’s 54-48 dual meet win at Willamette in Salem.
***
Competing unattached, Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) finished second in the 5,000 meters in 14 minutes, 38.89 seconds at the John Knight Twilight in Monmouth. Vickstrom was runner-up to Alaska Anchorage’s Cole Nash by .001 seconds.
Western Oregon’s Eli Nafziger (South Albany) was fifth in the javelin (162-9), seventh in the high jump (5-10¾) and eighth in the long jump (19-8). Teammate Trey Reed (Scio/Sweet Home) was 11th in the 800 (2:00.34) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:26.52).
Lane’s Shae Neuschwander (Harrisburg) was fourth in the 200 (23.19) and eighth in the 100 (11.60).
***
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:22.5) in a home meet in Ashland.
Umpqua’s Dustin Baze (Central Linn) was third in the javelin (121-10), eighth in the 200 (23.71) and ninth in the discus (82-2). Oregon Tech’s Bradley Johnston (South Albany) was third in the 400 (51.62) and ninth in the 200 (23.87).
***
George Fox’s Lance Hanson (Sweet Home) ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:40.02) at the Pacific Luau Invitational in Forest Grove.
***
Multnomah’s Kevin Slusser (Scio) was eighth in the discus (114-4) and 14th in the shot put (35-½) in the PLU Invitational in Tacoma, Washington.
Men’s soccer
Roman Gabriel (Corvallis) made two saves in goal Saturday in Oregon State’s 3-2 home win against Stanford.
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Jessica Neal (Central Linn) won the 800 (2 minutes, 22.34 seconds) and was second in the 1,500 (4:55.09) at the Pacific Luau Invitational in Forest Grove.
Teammate Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was second in the discus (126 feet, 11 inches) and hammer (143-3). Teammate Bethany Gingerich ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:02.02).
Pacific’s Annie Berry (West Albany) won the 5,000 (18:54.88). Teammate Dina Altuhovs (Lebanon) was eighth in the 400 (1:17.52).
George Fox’s Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) tied for sixth in the high jump (4-9½). Teammate Ariana Bennett (Corvallis) was seventh in the shot put (25-7¼) and 10th in the hammer (84-7).
Linfield’s Grace DeVyldere (South Albany) was eighth in 100 hurdles (17.98).
***
Bushnell’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was second in the 100 (13.61) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:19.61) in a 51-33 dual meet loss at Willamette in Salem.
***
Western Washington’s Amanda Short (Lebanon) was third in the javelin at 133-11 at the John Knight Twilight in Monmouth. Western Oregon’s Kaiya Leamy (Crescent Valley) was fourth in the 5,000 (20:33.38).
***
Idaho State’s Kyndal Martin (Monroe) was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:03.63) and 10th in the 100 hurdles (15.57) at the Utah State Aggie Invitational in Logan.
***
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was fourth in the 5,000 (18:39.42) in a four-team home meet in Burlington.
Men’s basketball
Garrett Workinger (Scio) had eight points and five rebounds Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 69-55 home loss to Umpqua.
Ayden Foster (South Albany) added three points, seven rebounds and two assists and Toby Stueve (Philomath) one point and one rebound for the Roadrunners.
Women’s basketball
Mary Workman (Lebanon) had two points, one rebound and one steal April 9 in Eastern Arizona’s 56-47 home win against Arizona Western in Thatcher.
***
Blake Barbee (South Albany) had two points Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 70-67 home loss to Umpqua.
Women’s soccer
Corban’s Chanel Garcia (South Albany) finished the season with two goals and three assists in 11 matches.
***
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) took one shot in each of Portland State’s two home losses to Sacramento State in Hillsboro. Game scores were 1-0 and 2-1 in two overtimes.
Women’s golf
Haley May (Sweet Home) shot 96-95—191 to tie for 29th and help Corban take third at the Bushnell Invitational at Emerald Valley in Creswell.
Men’s golf
Competing as an individual, Oregon Tech’s Michael Gray (Crescent Valley) shot 82-79-86—247 to finish 32nd at the Bushnell Invitational at Emerald Valley in Creswell.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.