Alumni Watch (April 16)

***

Megan Miller (South Albany) had a combined 14 kills, eight digs, two assists and two block assists in two Northwest wins against St. Martin’s. The Eagles won in three sets at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington, on April 9 and in five sets Saturday at home in Kirkland, Washington.

Softball

Puget Sound junior Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was named Northwest Conference pitcher of the week after her performance Sunday in a 5-1 win at George Fox in Newberg.

She struck out 13 while allowing two hits, one unearned run and a walk. It was the most strikeouts by a Puget Sound pitcher since 2010.

In four games at George Fox, Sullivan was a combined 2 for 8 at the plate with one walk, one run scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice. George Fox won Sunday’s second game 8-0 and swept Saturday’s doubleheader 9-1 and 11-3, both in five innings.

***

Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was a combined 2 for 5 with a double, one RBI, two walks and a run scored in three Oregon State home games against Washington.