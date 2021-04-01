Alumni Watch (April 2)

Baseball
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 5 for 13 with a double, two RBIs, five walks, five runs scored and a stolen base in Willamette’s four-game split at Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
Puget Sound’s Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed three hits, one earned run, and four walks with three strikeouts in a six-inning start in the first game March 26, a 3-1 Willamette win. Puget Sound won the second game 11-7 in seven innings.
Saturday, Puget Sound won the first game 5-3 and Willamette the second 12-0.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 5 Tuesday in Oregon State’s 7-1 win at Portland. Portland’s Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 3 with a sacrifice.
Casey was a combined 5 for 13 with a home run, triple, seven RBIs and four runs scored in a three-game sweep at Washington. Game scores were 3-0, 8-1 and 13-3.
Knight was a combined 1 for 12 with a double in Portland’s three home games against Santa Clara. The Pilots won the first game 3-2 and then lost 4-2 and 8-2.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 2 for 14 with a home run, double, one RBI, one run scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice in Corban’s four-game home split with Oregon Tech in Keizer.
Oregon Tech won 8-2 and Corban 14-4 in seven innings on March 26. Saturday, Corban won 8-2 and Oregon Tech 12-6.
Oregon Tech’s Jacob Miller (West Albany) gave up three hits, three earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts in 5⅔ innings to get the win in Saturday’s second game.
***
William Fehrenbacher (Corvallis) struck out one in an inning of relief Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 1-0 loss at Lane in Eugene. Teammate Nolan Jackson (Philomath) allowed a hit in an inning of relief in the second game, a 4-2 Linn-Benton win.
A day earlier, Lane’s Mason Crowson (Monroe) allowed three hits, two earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts in 3⅓ innings of relief in two Linn-Benton home wins. Game scores were 2-0 and 15-5 in eight innings.
***
Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was a combined 0 for 5 with two walks in two George Fox games at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
Teammate Jayce Lien (West Albany) was 0 for 1 in Saturday’s second game, an 18-1 loss in five innings. The Bruins lost Saturday’s first game 9-5 and won Sunday 2-0.
***
Kevin Crowell (Lebanon) struck out the only batter he faced Sunday in Pacific’s 14-10 home win against Lewis and Clark in Forest Grove.
Saturday, he was 1 for 5 at the plate with one RBI in a 16-3 win at Lewis and Clark.
Volleyball
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had a combined 67 assists, 19 digs and six kills in Bushnell’s two three-set home wins against Multnomah in Eugene.
***
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had a combined 39 assists, 12 digs, four aces, three kills and two block assists in Oregon Tech’s two three-set sweeps at Warner Pacific in Portland.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had a combined 15 digs and three aces in two Trinity International three-set wins. Trojans defeated Roosevelt at home on Saturday in Deerfield, Illinois, and won at Calumet on Tuesday in Whiting, Indiana.
***
Kassandra Staton (Santiam Christian) had a combined nine kills, five digs, three block assists and a solo block in George Fox’s two wins against Linfield. The Bruins won in four sets March 25 at home in Newberg and in three sets March 26 at Linfield in McMinnville.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) has 12 kills, six digs, two block assists and one assist in nine sets for Hawaii Pacific this season.
***
Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) had a combined two block assists, one kill, one assist and one dig in Portland’s two four-set home losses to Gonzaga.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) won the shot put with a toss of 61 feet, 7 inches in a meet at a meet in Ashland.
Bushnell’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was second in the discus (142-7) and fifth in the shot put (43-2¼). Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig was fifth in the 1,500 meters (4 minutes, 5.85 seconds) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:26.5).
Utah Valley’s Isaac Manning (Philomath) won the 400 meters (51.00) and pole vault (16-2¾) to take fourth in the decathlon with 6,421 points at the UNLV Spring Invitational.
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was fourth in the 5,000 meters (15 minutes, 51.3 seconds) and helped his team take fourth in the 4x400 relay (3:52.33) in Saturday’s meet at Linfield in McMinnville.
Linfield’s Calvin Cahill (Corvallis) was 10th in the 5,000 (16:06.88) and ran a leg on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:34.6).
Softball
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 7 for 13 with a home run, two doubles, four walks, six runs scored and three stolen bases in Corban’s four wins at University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.
Game scores were 8-5 and 7-2 on March 26 and 6-4 and 13-5 in five innings on Saturday.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 3 for 14 with a double, six RBIs, a walk, a run scored and two sacrifices as Puget Sound won three of four games at Willamette in Salem.
Willamette won Saturday’s first game 7-6 and Puget Sound took the second 6-2. The Loggers swept both games Sunday, 8-1 and 16-11.
Willamette’s Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was 0-1 in Saturday’s second game. Sullivan allowed five hits, two earned runs and a walk with one strikeout in 1⅔ innings of relief in Sunday’s second game.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed one hit and struck out five in two innings of relief Tuesday in Texas A&M’s 9-2 home win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Bryan-College Station.
Saturday, she gave up one hit, two earned runs and four walks in 1⅓ innings in a 10-2 home win in five innings versus South Carolina.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 3 with two walks in two Black Hills State defeats. The Yellow Jackets lost 7-3 Sunday at Metro State in Denver and 14-5 Wednesday at home to Colorado Christian in Spearfish, South Dakota.
***
Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) scored a run as a pinch runner Saturday in Linfield’s 7-1 home win against Pacific Lutheran in McMinnville.
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) won the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 2.21 seconds at the Westmont Classic in Santa Barbara, California.
She also ran on the third-place 4x400 relay with a time of 3:57.92 that’s third in NCAA Division III this season.
George Fox’s Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) was fifth in the high jump at 4 feet, 11¾ inches. Teammate Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was eighth in the discus (130-6) and 13th in the hammer (138-1).
***
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was second in the 5,000 (18:23.45) on March 26 in a home dual with UMass Lowell in Burlington.
***
Pacific’s Dina Altuhovs (Lebanon) was sixth in the 800 meters (2:49.18) in Saturday’s meet at Linfield in McMinnville.
Men’s soccer
John Sarna (Crescent Valley) has a team-best five goals and an assist in seven Oregon Tech matches this season.
***
Avery Whipple (Corvallis) has totaled one goal and one assist in eight University of Pacific matches this season.
***
Zach Reese (West Albany) took one shot Monday in Bushnell’s 5-2 home loss to Northwest in Springfield.
Women’s soccer
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) has totaled two goals and three assists in nine Corban matches this season.
***
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) has scored one goal on four shots on goal in five Portland State games this season.
***
Claire Macy (Crescent Valley) has totaled one assist in five Quincy matches this season.
Women’s basketball
Mary Workman (Lebanon) had five points, two rebounds and three assists Saturday in Eastern Arizona’s 84-80 home win against Pima in Thatcher.
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) had two goals and one assist and teammate Maranda Tucker (Corvallis) one assist and one ground ball Sunday in Linfield’s 13-8 win at Pacific in Forest Grove.
Saturday, Hessel had two goals in a 17-4 win at Pacific.
Men’s golf
Matthew Zaback (Crescent Valley) shot 84-84—168 to tie for 33rd as Pacific finished eighth at the Northwest Conference Fall Classic at The Reserve in Aloha.
Men’s lacrosse
Tomas Meade (Crescent Valley) took two shots Saturday in Vassar’s 14-5 home loss to St. Lawrence in Poughkeepsie, New York.
