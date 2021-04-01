Alumni Watch (April 2)

***

Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was fourth in the 5,000 meters (15 minutes, 51.3 seconds) and helped his team take fourth in the 4x400 relay (3:52.33) in Saturday’s meet at Linfield in McMinnville.

Linfield’s Calvin Cahill (Corvallis) was 10th in the 5,000 (16:06.88) and ran a leg on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:34.6).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Softball

Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 7 for 13 with a home run, two doubles, four walks, six runs scored and three stolen bases in Corban’s four wins at University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.

Game scores were 8-5 and 7-2 on March 26 and 6-4 and 13-5 in five innings on Saturday.

***

Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 3 for 14 with a double, six RBIs, a walk, a run scored and two sacrifices as Puget Sound won three of four games at Willamette in Salem.

Willamette won Saturday’s first game 7-6 and Puget Sound took the second 6-2. The Loggers swept both games Sunday, 8-1 and 16-11.