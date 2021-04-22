Alumni Watch (April 23)

Women’s basketball

Sarah Ball (West Albany) had two points and two rebounds Tuesday in Lane’s 86-54 win at Mt. Hood in Gresham. Mt. Hood’s Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had two points, 15 rebounds and one assist.

Saturday, Ball had four points, three rebounds and a steal in a 73-70 win at Chemeketa in Salem.

Men’s basketball

Ayden Foster (South Albany) had two points and three rebounds and Toby Stueve (Philomath) one rebound and one assist Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 60-52 home loss to Mt. Hood.

Football

Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had a combined nine catches for 99 yards, a 14-yard kickoff return, a 9-yard punt return and three rushes for a net minus-7 yards in Pacific’s two games this spring, both against George Fox. The Boxers won the first game 26-3 and lost the second 35-7.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.

