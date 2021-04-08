Alumni Watch (April 9)

He was a combined 4 for 12 with one RBI and one walk in Portland’s series win at St. Mary’s in Moraga, California. The Pilots won 4-3 in 13 innings, lost 14-2 and won 3-0.

***

Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 3 for 14 with two RBIs in Corban’s four-game split at College of Idaho in Caldwell.

Corban lost 4-3 and won 5-2 in April 2 and on Saturday won 7-2 and lost 4-3.

***

Kevin Crowell (Lebanon) allowed one hit and struck out one in an inning of relief Saturday in Pacific’s 12-2 home win against Whitworth in Forest Grove.

A day earlier, he scored a run as a pinch runner in an 11-1 home win against Whitworth.

***

Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 13 with three RBIs, one walk, one run scored, three sacrifices and a stolen base in George Fox’s four home games against Puget Sound.

Teammate Jayce Lien was a combined 1 for 4 with one RBI and a run scored in two games.