Alumni Watch (Dec. 26)

Men’s basketball
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had three points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 71-69 home loss to Northwest in Eugene.
Friday, he had 18 points on six 3-pointers with three rebounds and three assists in a 99-75 home win versus Evergreen State.
***
Seth Cullison (South Albany) had three points, one rebound and two assists Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 78-75 tournament loss to Treasure Valley in Aberdeen, Washington.
Saturday, he had nine points, two rebounds, one steal and one block in a 63-61 tournament loss to host Grays Harbor.
Cullison had four points and a block Friday in a 65-62 tournament loss to Peninsula.
***
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had three points and a steal Friday in Western Oregon’s 91-75 home win against Dixie State in Monmouth.
Women’s basketball
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had 13 points — including three 3-pointers — plus two rebounds, one assist and one steal Saturday in Willamette’s 61-56 home win against Vancouver Island in Salem.
She had three points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals Dec. 19 in an 82-42 loss at University of Portland.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had four points and a rebound Sunday in Texas-Arlington’s 51-46 home win against SMU.
She had five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Dec. 19 win a 73-57 home loss to Marist.
***
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had three points and two steals Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 71-54 home tournament win against Lower Columbia.
Friday, she had four points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 58-40 tournament win versus Olympic.
Hendricks recorded three points and a rebound Dec. 19 in a 76-70 tournament win against Treasure Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had a combined one point, two rebounds and two steals in two Northwest Christian home wins.
The Beacons defeated Evergreen State 87-60 on Friday and Northwest 97-64 Saturday.
***
Mount Hood freshman forward Rose Gwillim (Monroe) is averaging 10.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season for the Saints (6-3).
Women’s track and field
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) won the 3,000-meter race in 10 minutes, 11.65 seconds in a three-team indoor meet at Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire.
The Catamounts were third in the team standings.
Men’s wrestling
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) won a 13-2 major decision at 157 pounds Dec. 19 in Cal Poly’s 25-21 home loss to Drexel in San Luis Obispo.
***
Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) won an 8-6 decision at 174 pounds Saturday in Southern Oregon’s 29-15 win against Umpqua at the Northwest Duals in Albany.
He also lost a 13-10 decision at 184 in the Raiders’ 24-9 win versus Corban.
Women’s wrestling
Southern Oregon’s Marissa Kurtz (Sweet Home) was fourth at 116 pounds at the West Coast Tournament of Champions in Rocklin, California.
OSU academic awards
Three area high school graduates and Oregon State athletes were named to the Pac-12 Conference fall academic honor roll.
They are volleyball junior outside hitter/right side Haylie Bennett (Philomath), majoring in kinesiology; women’s soccer redshirt sophomore midfielder Mylene Gorzynski (Corvallis), majoring in biochemistry/molecular biology; and football redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Noah Seumalo (Corvallis), majoring in computer science.
To qualify, athletes must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average and a minimum one year at their schools.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net