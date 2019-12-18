Alumni Watch (Dec. 19)

Men’s swimming
Casey McEuen (Lebanon) was second in the 100-yard butterfly in 48.53 seconds in this week’s UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas.
He was also fourth in the 50 freestyle (20.52), sixth in the 100 individual medley (51.63) and 16th in the 100 freestyle (48.05). McEuen helped the Rebels take third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:21.53), third in the 400 medley relay (3:17.11) and fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:29.07).
Women’s basketball
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had two rebounds and one steal Wednesday in Western Oregon’s 75-32 exhibition loss at Boise State.
She had eight points, five rebounds and four steals Monday in a 59-56 home win against Corban in Monmouth.
***
Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had two points and two rebounds Sunday in Chemeketa’s 64-57 tournament loss to North Idaho in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Saturday, she had six points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in a 64-54 tournament win versus host Skagit Valley.
Wombacher had four points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal Friday in a 69-41 tournament win against Highline.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had four points and two assists Monday in Texas-Arlington’s 74-47 loss at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had two points and two rebounds Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 83-50 exhibition loss at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington.
***
Kim Ortiz (Scio) had an assist and a steal Saturday in Umpqua’s 74-36 win at Tacoma (Washington).
Men’s basketball
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had seven points, two rebounds and one assist Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 91-84 home win against PLU in Eugene.
***
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had four rebounds and an assist Saturday in Western Oregon’s 91-71 exhibition home win against Corban in Monmouth.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net