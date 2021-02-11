Alumni Watch (Feb. 12)

Women’s basketball
Ellie Croco (Lebanon) had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals Saturday in St. Mary’s 75-64 loss at Santa Clara.
She had 14 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal Feb. 4 in a 78-51 loss at San Francisco.
A freshman forward, Croco is averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.3% overall and 45.2 on 3-pointers. She’s started six of 19 games.
Through the Santa Clara game, Croco has scored in double figures in seven of the past nine contests. She was 7 of 9 on 3-pointers during a three-game stretch earlier in the season.
Softball
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, one run scored, two sacrifices and a stolen base Monday in Corban’s 10-7 win against William Jessup in Lincoln, California.
Sunday, she was a combined 5 for 9 with a triple, one RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in a doubleheader sweep at Simpson in Redding, California. Game scores were 7-4 and 10-7 in eight innings.
Buhrkuhl was a combined 0 for 5 with a run scored and a stolen base Saturday in two losses at Simpson. Game scores were 10-1 and 8-1.
Friday, she was a combined 4 for 6 with two RBIs and a run scored in a doubleheader split with Arizona Christian in Lincoln. Corban won the first game 4-3 and lost the second 5-1.
Men’s wrestling
Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley) took a 5-4 decision at 149 pounds Thursday in Cal Poly’s 34-6 loss at Arizona State.
Brother and teammate Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) lost 10-7 at 157.
Legend Lamer was ranked 12th at his weight in the first NCAA coaches rankings.
Women’s track and field
Grand Canyon’s Alyssa Walls (West Albany) won the javelin at 137 feet, 11 inches and was fourth in the shot put (38-6¼) at the GCU Outdoor Collegiate meet in Phoenix.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had six points, one rebound, one assist and one block Saturday in Taylor’s 87-86 home loss to Bethel in Upland, Indiana.
Volleyball
Courtney Isom (West Albany) had a combined 13 assists, two kills, two digs and a solo block in Oregon Tech’s three road wins in California
The Owls won Friday in four sets at Simpson in Redding, in five sets Saturday at William Jessup in Rocklin and in three sets Sunday at Simpson.
***
Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) had a combined three kills, four block assists and a dig in Portland’s two losses at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.
The Pilots lost in three sets on Sunday and four sets on Tuesday.
Baseball
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was 0 for 3 Saturday in Corban’s 14-0 loss at Vanguard in Costa Mesa, California.
Friday, he was a combined 0 for 2 in two losses at Vanguard. Game scores were 10-7 and 5-1 in seven innings.
