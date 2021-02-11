Alumni Watch (Feb. 12)

Women’s basketball

Ellie Croco (Lebanon) had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals Saturday in St. Mary’s 75-64 loss at Santa Clara.

She had 14 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal Feb. 4 in a 78-51 loss at San Francisco.

A freshman forward, Croco is averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.3% overall and 45.2 on 3-pointers. She’s started six of 19 games.

Through the Santa Clara game, Croco has scored in double figures in seven of the past nine contests. She was 7 of 9 on 3-pointers during a three-game stretch earlier in the season.

Softball

Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, one run scored, two sacrifices and a stolen base Monday in Corban’s 10-7 win against William Jessup in Lincoln, California.

Sunday, she was a combined 5 for 9 with a triple, one RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in a doubleheader sweep at Simpson in Redding, California. Game scores were 7-4 and 10-7 in eight innings.