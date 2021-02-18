Alumni Watch (Feb. 19)

Women’s track and field
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) won the indoor pentathlon at the Westmont Sunshine Open in Santa Barbara, California.
Preston won the 800 meters (2 minutes, 31.31 seconds), shot put (31 feet, 3¼ inches), 60 hurdles (9.19) and high jump (5-4¼) and was second in the long jump (16-4½) to finish with 3,375 points.
Women’s swimming
Reina Watkins (Crescent Valley) won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 31.22 seconds in College of Idaho’s 734-299 win against Loyola in the All Virtual Championships in Caldwell, Idaho.
Watkins was also second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.24) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.65).
Teammate Elizabeth Beck (Lebanon) was second in the 500 freestyle (5:45.3) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:09.43).
Baseball
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 2 for 7 with a double and a stolen base Saturday in Corban’s two losses at William Jessup in Lincoln, California. Game scores were 5-2 and 8-7 in seven innings.
Friday, he was a combined 2 for 3 in two losses at William Jessup. Game scores were 12-4 and 10-4 in seven innings.
Volleyball
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 37 assists, four digs, two aces, one block and one kill Saturday in Bushnell’s four-set win at Simpson in Redding, California.
Friday, she had 35 assists and 12 digs in a three-set sweep at Simpson and 34 assists and 12 digs in a three-set win at William Jessup in Rocklin, California.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had three digs and one assist Saturday in Trinity International’s three-set loss at Trinity Christian in Palos Heights, Illinois.
She had three digs Feb. 11 in a three-set win at Indiana Northwest in Gary.
***
Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) had one kill, two aces and two block assists Feb. 10 in Portland’s four-set loss at San Diego.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had two points, two rebounds and an assist Saturday in Taylor’s 81-67 home loss to Grace in Upland, Indiana.
