Alumni Watch (Feb. 5)

Men’s swimming
UNLV’s Casey McEuen (Lebanon) swam a leg on the winning 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 29.6 seconds) Jan. 29 in a three-team home meet.
He also had legs on the third-place 400 medley relay (3:21.35), fourth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:23.99), and fifth-place 400 freestyle relay (3:07.49). McEuen was seventh in the 100 butterfly (50.96) and swam an exhibition 100 freestyle (49.25).
The Rebels defeated Wyoming 277-75 and lost to Hawaii 200-153.
Women’s swimming
Northern Arizona’s Francesca Criscione (Crescent Valley) was second in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10 minutes, 31.94 seconds Saturday in a three-team meet in Tucson, Arizona.
She was also fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:13.22) and 400 individual medley (4:35.63).
The Lumberjacks defeated New Mexico State 172-125 and lost to Arizona 173-122.
***
Elizabeth Beck (Lebanon) was third in the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 48.83 seconds Saturday in College of Idaho’s 186-42 loss to Whitworth in a virtual meet.
She also had legs on exhibition teams in the 400 medley relay (4:42.26) and 400 freestyle relay (4:13.57). Teammate Reina Watkins (Crescent Valley) was on the same 400 freestyle relay.
Watkins was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.98), fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:13.51) and had a leg on the third-place 400 medley relay (4:20.15).
Women’s track and field
Grand Canyon’s Alyssa Walls (West Albany) was second in the shot put with a best toss of 37 feet, 10 inches at the GCU Indoor Collegiate in Phoenix.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had three points Wednesday in Taylor’s 91-84 home loss to Mount Vernon Nazarene in Upland, Indiana.
He had two points and one rebound Saturday in an 82-78 loss at Marian in Indianapolis.
Volleyball
Portland freshman Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) has a combined six kills, four block assists and a dig in two matches this season.
Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.