Alumni Watch (Feb. 5)

She also had legs on exhibition teams in the 400 medley relay (4:42.26) and 400 freestyle relay (4:13.57). Teammate Reina Watkins (Crescent Valley) was on the same 400 freestyle relay.

Watkins was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.98), fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:13.51) and had a leg on the third-place 400 medley relay (4:20.15).

Women’s track and field

Grand Canyon’s Alyssa Walls (West Albany) was second in the shot put with a best toss of 37 feet, 10 inches at the GCU Indoor Collegiate in Phoenix.

Men’s basketball

Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had three points Wednesday in Taylor’s 91-84 home loss to Mount Vernon Nazarene in Upland, Indiana.

He had two points and one rebound Saturday in an 82-78 loss at Marian in Indianapolis.

Volleyball

Portland freshman Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) has a combined six kills, four block assists and a dig in two matches this season.

Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.

