Alumni Watch (Feb. 27)

In the first game of the doubleheader, she pitched four shutout innings of relief, giving up four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in a 9-5 loss. She was 1 of 4 at bat.

Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 4 for 6 with a double, three RBIs, a walk and a run scored Feb. 19 in Concordia’s home doubleheader sweep of Northwest Christian in Portland. Game scores were 8-0 in five innings and 7-3.

Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) was a combined 5 for 8 with a triple, double, five RBIs and two runs scored Friday in Chemeketa’s home doubleheader sweep of Blue Mountain in Salem. Game scores were 5-0 and 16-7.

Teammate Ally Wessel (Lebanon) 3 for 6 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Kasidee Parazoo (Scio) was 1 for 3 with one RBI and a run scored in the first game.

Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 2 for 5 with two doubles, a run scored and a sacrifice Saturday in Corban’s home doubleheader sweep of Oregon Tech in Salem. Game scores were 10-8 and 1-0.