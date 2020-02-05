Alumni Watch (Feb. 6

She also had legs on the third-place 400 freestyle relay (4:37.06) and fifth-place 400 medley relay (4:37.06).

Men’s wrestling

Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) got a 7-2 win at 174 pounds Saturday in Southern Oregon’s 21-15 loss at Embry-Riddle in Prescott, Arizona.

Friday, he got a 13-3 major decision in the Raiders’ 30-6 win at Arizona Christian in Phoenix.

Men’s basketball

Seth Cullison (South Albany) had 15 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 70-61 loss at Clackamas in Oregon City.

He had four points and six rebounds Jan. 29 in a 76-75 win at Lane in Eugene.

Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had eight points, six rebounds and a block Jan. 29 in Portland CC’s 71-62 home win against Clark.

DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had three assists, one rebound and one steal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 89-79 home win against Walla Walla in Eugene.