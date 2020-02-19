Alumni Watch (Feb. 20)

Baseball
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed three hits, one earned run and three walks with three strikeouts in 4⅔ innings Sunday, picking up the win in Cal State San Marcos’ 8-5 victory in 11 innings at Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson.
Friday, he gave up no hits, no runs and one walk with one strikeout in two innings and collecting the win in an 8-7 home win against Cal State Dominguez Hills.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 4 with a walk and a run scored Friday in Utah’s 6-4 loss at UC Davis.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 13 with a double, three walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice in Oregon State’s four games in Surprise, Arizona.
Teammate Zack Zalesky (Corvallis) was a combined 0 for 1.
The Beavers defeated New Mexico 11-4 on Friday, lost 10-4 to Gonzaga on Saturday, beat Gonzaga 5-1 on Sunday and lost 4-3 to BYU on Monday.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 0 for 10 as Corban took two of three games from Central Washington in Keizer.
The Warriors won both games of a Friday doubleheader, 6-5 and 4-0, before losing 9-5 in six innings Saturday.
Women’s swimming
Whitworth’s Eve Vetter (West Albany) was sixth in the 400-yard individual medley (4:42:57) and ninth in the 200 IM (2:10.45) in Saturday’s Northwest Conference championships in Federal Way, Washington.
She was also 17th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.13) and swam a leg on the third-place 800 freestyle relay (7.54.03).
Whitman’s Jessica Robinson (South Albany) was 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.17) and 200 backstroke (2:13.83), 28th in the 200 IM (2:21.05) and had a leg on the fourth-place 200 medley relay (1:49.08).
Linfield’s Laina Reichelderfer (Corvallis) was 19th in the 200 backstroke (2:23.65), 24th in the 100 backstroke (1:07.06) and 37th in the 200 IM (2:28.06).
Whitman won the nine-team meet, Whitworth was second and Linfield fifth.
Softball
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was 0 for 5 Sunday in Towson’s 11-7 win against host Winthrop in a tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Saturday, she was a combined 2 for 4 with a home run, double, three walks and two runs scored in a split of two tournament games. The Tigers lost to Eastern Kentucky 7-2 and defeated UNC Greensboro 7-0.
Smith-Harrington was a combined 7 for 8 with a home run, double, two RBIs and a run scored Friday in a tournament split. Towson lost 5-4 to Boston and defeated Holy Cross 7-0.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 4 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored Saturday in Puget Sound’s two home losses to Central Washington in Auburn, Washington. Game scores were 8-0 in six innings and 13-5 in five.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed two hits, three earned runs and five walks with a strikeout in three innings Sunday in Boise State’s 8-0 loss in five innings at Arizona State.
Saturday, she gave up eight hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts in a 4-0 win against Illinois State in Tempe. She allowed six hits, seven earned runs, and five walks with three strikeouts in 2 ⅔ innings Friday in a 16-14 loss to Kentucky in Tempe.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 5 with a walk in two Willamette games. The Bearcats lost 6-1 at Northwest Christian in Springfield on Sunday and 4-1 to Warner Pacific in Milwaukie on Monday.
***
Ashton Phillips (Scio) was 0 for 3 Saturday in Oregon State’s 3-1 win against Dayton in Houston.
Men’s basketball
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Saturday in Portland’s 76-73 home win against Linn-Benton. Seth Cullison (South Albany) had two rebounds for the Roadrunners.
Harris had 20 points, seven rebounds and one assist Feb. 12 in a 110-105 overtime win at Chemeketa in Salem.
The same day, Cullison had three points, five rebounds and one steal in an 83-58 loss at Umpqua in Roseburg.
***
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had three points, five rebounds, eight assists and a steal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 84-78 loss at Warner Pacific in Portland.
Friday, he had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, plus seven rebounds and seven assists in a 118-89 loss at Multnomah in Portland.
***
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had one steal Saturday in Western Oregon’s 76-64 home win against Simon Fraser in Monmouth.
Women’s basketball
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 85-44 home win against Portland.
***
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had six points and two assists Saturday in Western Oregon’s 62-59 home loss to St. Martin’s in Monmouth.
She had four points, one rebound and one steal Feb. 13 in a 55-53 home loss to Seattle Pacific.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had five points and one rebound Saturday in Willamette’s 70-59 win at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
Friday, she had three points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in a 62-59 home win against Linfield in Salem.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had five points, one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal Feb. 13 in Texas Arlington’s 89-62 win at Arkansas State in Jonesboro.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) won the shot put at 63 feet, ¼ inch at Saturday’s Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
***
Utah Valley’s Isaac Manning (Philomath) was second in the pole vault (15 feet, 6¼ inches) and third in the 400 meters (51.26 seconds) at the Weber State Invitational in Ogden, Utah.
Women’s tennis
Anna Kern (Corvallis) went 2-0 Saturday in two Claremont McKenna home matches in Claremont, California.
She won 6-0, 6-3 at sixth singles in a 9-0 victory against Occidental. She also teamed with Ana Bryan-Ajania for an 8-0 win at third doubles in a 9-0 win against Whittier.
***
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for a 6-1 win at first doubles Sunday in Linfield’s 7-0 victory against College of Idaho in Boise.
Saturday, Kern and Matsunaga lost 6-1 in two first doubles matches in Boise. The Wildcats lost 7-0 to Montana State and 6-1 to Boise State.
Men’s wrestling
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) took a 12-4 loss Saturday in Cal Poly’s 43-0 home defeat to Arizona State in San Luis Obispo.
Friday, he had a 4-3 loss in a 26-9 Mustangs home loss to Cal State Bakersfield.