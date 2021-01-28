Alumni Watch (Jan. 29)

Women’s swimming
Francesca Criscione (Crescent Valley) won the 1,000-yard freestyle (10 minutes, 40.17 seconds) and 500-freestyle (5:11.14) in Northern Arizona’s 157-101 home win against Dixie State in Flagstaff.
College of Idaho’s Reina Watkins (Crescent Valley) helped her team finish second in the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 55.28 seconds Saturday in a virtual meet with Whitman and Whitworth.
Watkins and teammate Elizabeth Beck (Lebanon) both had legs on the fourth-place 200 medley relay (1:50.27).
Watkins was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:09.34) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.34). Beck was sixth in the 1,650 freestyle (20:38.7) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (28.35).
Whitman’s Jessica Robinson (South Albany) was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:11.42) and helped her team take fifth in the 200 medley relay (2:00.9).
College of Idaho lost to Whitman 116-81 and to Whitworth 150-53. Whitman lost 140-62 to Whitworth.
Men’s wrestling
Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley) took a 4-3 win at 149 pounds Thursday in Cal Poly’s 21-15 home loss to Stanford in San Luis Obispo.
Brother and teammate Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) lost a 13-5 major decision at 157.
Sunday, Legend got a 15-2 major decision and a 4-2 decision in home wins against Little Rock (33-8) and Cal Baptist (30-12).
Brawley got a 13-0 major decision at 157 versus Little Rock.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had five points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals Wednesday in Taylor’s 79-73 home win against Goshen in Upland, Indiana.
He had three points and one rebound Monday in a 71-67 home win versus St. Francis.
Saturday, Baugher had five points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal in an 80-70 home win versus Huntington.
Men’s golf
Competing as an individual, Oregon State senior Alec Berrey (Crescent Valley) shot 83-72-71—226 to tie for 59th at this week’s Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson.
Berrey tied the Beavers’ fourth-best finisher, Shawn Lu.
Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.