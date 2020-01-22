Alumni Watch (Jan. 23)

Men’s track and field
Utah Valley’s Isaac Manning (Philomath) and teammate Zane Farrer were named the Western Athletic Conference men’s track and field athletes of the week.
Manning won the heptathlon at the Idaho State Snake River Open with a personal-best 4,839 points, good for the fourth-best total in school history.
He won the heptathlon pole vault (16 feet, 6 inches, PR) and shot put (38-4¾).
Women’s swimming
Lindsey Soule (Crescent Valley) won the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 9.39 seconds) and was second in the 1,000 freestyle (10:35.7) Saturday in Nevada’s 123-114 loss at BYU in Provo, Utah.
Friday, she was first in the 500 freestyle (5:12.7) and fifth in the 1,000 freestyle (10:39.0) in a 150-108 loss at Utah in Salt Lake City.
***
Eve Vetter (West Albany) was third in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 20.33 seconds) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:42.05) Saturday in Whitworth’s 135-70 loss at Pacific Lutheran in Parkland, Washington.
She also had a leg on the third-place 400 medley relay (4:19.87).
Friday, Vetter was second in the 400 individual medley (4:54.34) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.45) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.75) in a 116-89 win at Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Jessica Robinson (South Albany) was third in the 200-yard backstroke (2 minutes, 13.23 seconds) Saturday in Whitman’s 132-73 win at Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. She also swam a leg on the third-place 400-medley relay (4:23.76).
Friday, Robinson was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.84) and helped her team to second in the 200 medley relay (1:51.75) in a 105-100 loss at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma.
***
Laina Reichelderfer (Corvallis) was fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (6 minutes, 15.27 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:14.22) Saturday in Linfield’s 121-65 home win against Pacific in McMinnville.
She also helped her team take fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:14.01).
Friday, she was fifth in the 200 breaststroke (2:57.11) and seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:35.99) in a 138-67 win at Lewis & Clark in Portland.
Reichelderfer also swam a leg on the third-place 400 medley relay (4:44.25).
Men’s basketball
Seth Cullison (South Albany) had six points, three rebounds and a steal Monday in Linn-Benton’s 70-63 win at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
He had 15 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block Saturday in a 68-56 home loss to Portland. Portland’s Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had 10 points, six rebounds and a steal.
Harris had nine points and two rebounds Jan. 15 in an 89-85 overtime home win against Chemeketa. The same day, Cullison had three points, two rebounds and an assist in a 72-54 home loss to Umpqua.
Harris had seven points, four rebounds and an assist Monday in a 107-78 home win against Southwestern Oregon.
***
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had five points, three rebounds and two assists Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 77-74 loss at Southern Oregon in Ashland.
Friday, he had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, with three assists and a rebound in a 112-91 loss at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
***
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had three points and two assists Monday in Western Oregon’s 94-80 win at Simon Fraser in Burnaby, British Columbia.
He had one rebound and one assist Saturday in an 86-79 loss at Western Washington in Bellingham.
Women’s basketball
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists Monday in Mt. Hood’s 62-60 home win against Lane in Gresham.
Gwillim had nine points, four rebounds and four assists Saturday in an 80-48 loss at Umpqua in Roseburg. Kim Ortiz (Scio) had one assist for Umpqua.
Gwillim had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals Jan. 15 in an 83-74 home loss to Clackamas in Gresham.
***
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had one point, two rebounds and one assist Monday in Linn-Benton’s 73-61 win at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
She had eight points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals Saturday in a 68-38 home win against Portland.
***
Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had three points, one rebound and one assist Monday in Chemeketa’s 79-57 home loss to Umpqua in Salem.
Wombacher had three points, three rebounds and an assist Saturday in a 70-45 win at Portland. Teammate Hannah Kerlegan (West Albany) added one point, two rebounds and two assists.
***
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had eight points, three rebounds and four steals Saturday in Western Oregon’s 73-51 loss at Seattle Pacific.
She had six points and two rebounds Jan. 16 in a 71-64 loss at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had two points, one rebound and one assist Saturday in Willamette’s 61-56 loss at Linfield in McMinnville.
Friday, she had two points, three assists and a rebound in a 57-52 home win versus Pacific Lutheran in Salem.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had a combined two points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in two Texas Arlington home wins.
The Mavericks defeated Louisiana 79-52 on Jan. 16 and Louisiana-Monroe 72-34 on Saturday.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had two assists Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 76-74 loss at Southern Oregon in Ashland.
Men’s wrestling
Southern Oregon’s Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) went 3-2 at 174 pounds at the Missouri Valley Invite in Marshall.
***
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) took a 7-1 loss at 157 pounds Friday in Cal Poly’s 22-13 home loss to Stanford in San Luis Obispo.
Men’s swimming
Casey McEuen (Lebanon) was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (21.53 seconds) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (52.32) Saturday in UNLV’s 147-128 home win against Wyoming.
He also swam a leg on the runner-up 400 medley relay (3:20.07).
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net