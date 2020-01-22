Alumni Watch (Jan. 23)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He had one rebound and one assist Saturday in an 86-79 loss at Western Washington in Bellingham.

Women’s basketball

Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists Monday in Mt. Hood’s 62-60 home win against Lane in Gresham.

Gwillim had nine points, four rebounds and four assists Saturday in an 80-48 loss at Umpqua in Roseburg. Kim Ortiz (Scio) had one assist for Umpqua.

Gwillim had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals Jan. 15 in an 83-74 home loss to Clackamas in Gresham.

***

Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had one point, two rebounds and one assist Monday in Linn-Benton’s 73-61 win at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.

She had eight points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals Saturday in a 68-38 home win against Portland.

***

Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had three points, one rebound and one assist Monday in Chemeketa’s 79-57 home loss to Umpqua in Salem.