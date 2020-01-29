Alumni Watch (Jan. 30)

Friday, she was seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:36.2) and 200 breaststroke (2:58.44) in a 144-61 home loss to Pacific Lutheran. She also helped her team to fourth in the 400 medley relay (4:38.12).

***

Jessica Robinson (South Albany) was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.73 seconds Saturday in Whitman’s 172-33 home win against Lewis & Clark in Walla Walla, Washington.

She also helped her team to second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.96) and fourth in the 400 medley relay (4:29.44).

Women’s basketball

Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 13 points, 16 rebounds and four assists Saturday in Mt. Hood’s 48-46 loss at Linn-Benton.

She had 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 75-38 home win against Portland in Gresham.

***

Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had 16 points, including three 3-pointers, plus three rebounds, one assist and one steal Saturday in Chemeketa’s 82-77 win at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.