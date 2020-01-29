Alumni Watch (Jan. 30)

Women’s swimming
Eve Vetter (West Albany) was second in the 50-yard freestyle (26.52 seconds) and 100 freestyle (58.38) Saturday in Whitworth’s 133-69 home win against Lewis & Clark in Spokane, Washington.
She also swam a leg on the third-place 200 freestyle relay (1:50.19).
***
Lucia Davis (Sweet Home/East Linn Christian) was third in the 1,000-yard freestyle 10 minutes, 51.3 seconds) and fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:16.39) Saturday in Boise State’s 157-143 win at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff.
Teammates Lauren Yon (Sweet Home) was ninth in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.38), 14th in the 200 individual medley (2:09.37) and swam a leg on the sixth-place 200 medley relay (1:49.94).
Friday, Yon was seventh in the 100 individual medley (1:00.89) and 50 breaststroke (30.95) in a 73-56 win at Northern Arizona. Yon swam on winning 800 freestyle relay (7:33.4) and eighth-place 400 medley relay (4:07.23).
***
Laina Reichelderfer (Corvallis) was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 10.14 seconds), fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:07.79) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:21.96) Saturday in Linfield’s 112-87 home win against George Fox in McMinnville.
Friday, she was seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:36.2) and 200 breaststroke (2:58.44) in a 144-61 home loss to Pacific Lutheran. She also helped her team to fourth in the 400 medley relay (4:38.12).
***
Jessica Robinson (South Albany) was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.73 seconds Saturday in Whitman’s 172-33 home win against Lewis & Clark in Walla Walla, Washington.
She also helped her team to second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.96) and fourth in the 400 medley relay (4:29.44).
Women’s basketball
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 13 points, 16 rebounds and four assists Saturday in Mt. Hood’s 48-46 loss at Linn-Benton.
She had 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 75-38 home win against Portland in Gresham.
***
Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had 16 points, including three 3-pointers, plus three rebounds, one assist and one steal Saturday in Chemeketa’s 82-77 win at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
She had one rebound Jan. 22 in a 68-51 loss at Lane in Eugene.
***
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal Saturday in Western Oregon’s 70-50 home loss to Central Washington in Monmouth.
She had 14 points and two rebounds Jan. 23 in a 63-53 home loss to Northwest Nazarene.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had a combined two points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Texas Arlington’s road split.
The Mavericks won 68-45 Jan. 23 at South Alabama in Mobile and lost 85-69 Saturday at Troy (Alabama).
You have free articles remaining.
***
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had two points and one assist Jan. 22 in Linn-Benton’s 81-60 win at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had a combined two points, two rebounds and one assist in two Willamette losses.
The Bearcats fell 62-58 at Pacific in Forest Grove on Friday and 83-68 at home to Puget Sound in Salem on Saturday.
***
Megan Miller (Lebanon) grabbed one rebound Saturday in Linfield’s 82-63 loss at Whitman in Walla Walla, Washington.
Men’s basketball
Seth Cullison (South Albany) had 15 points, seven rebounds and a steal Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 62-60 home win versus Mt. Hood.
He had seven points, four rebounds and one assist Jan. 22 in an 84-63 loss at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
***
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had 16 points, four rebounds and an assist Jan. 22 in Portland CC’s 103-96 win at Mt. Hood in Gresham.
***
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had five points, two assists and a steal Tuesday in Northwest Christian’s 86-84 home win against Corban in Eugene.
He had a combined five points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in a road split in Washington state.
The Beacons lost 75-69 at Northwest in Kirkland on Friday and won 91-77 at Evergreen State in Olympia on Saturday.
***
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had a combined five points and three rebounds in Western Oregon’s split of two home games in Monmouth.
The Wolves lost 87-82 to Northwest Nazarene on Jan. 23 and beat Central Washington 83-66 on Saturday.
Men’s wrestling
Cal Poly’s Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley) went 5-1 to finish third at 157 pounds Saturday at the California Collegiate Classic in San Francisco.
At 174, Southern Oregon’s Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) went 2-2 and Simpson’s Layten Briggs (Harrisburg) was 1-2.
Friday, Sallee took a 5-2 victory at 174 in a 26-18 loss at Menlo in Atherton, California.
***
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) got a 6-0 win at 157 pounds Jan. 23 in Cal Poly’s 19-16 win at Cal Baptist in Riverside.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net