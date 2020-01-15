Alumni Watch (Jan. 16)

Football
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) has been named a freshman All-American by four different organizations, most recently the Football Writers Association of America.
Speights was second on the team in tackles with 73, which was third among freshmen nationally. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. His 18 tackles versus Washington were the most by a true or redshirt freshman nationally in 2019.
Men’s track and field
Idaho senior Zack Short (Lebanon) was named the Big Sky Conference field athlete of the week after winning the shot put at the Lauren McCluskey Multi and Vandal Open indoor meet in Moscow, Idaho, with a toss of 62 feet, 10 inches.
Short is the two-time indoor Big Sky champion and conference record-holder in the event. His winning mark puts him 10th in the country.
***
Women’s swimming
Reina Watkins (Crescent Valley) won the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 37.64 seconds) and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.36) Saturday in College of Idaho’s two dual meet wins at Willamette in Salem.
She also helped her team win the 200 medley relay (1:53.14) and 800 freestyle relay (8:29.57).
Whitworth defeated Willamette 125-66 and Southwestern Oregon 111-78.
***
Eve Vetter (West Albany) was fourth in the 200-yard backstroke (2 minutes, 20.63 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:23.04) Saturday in Whitworth’s 183-79 dual meet loss at Seattle.
She was also fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:09.08) and helped her team to fourth in the 400 medley relay (4:22.63).
Men’s swimming
Casey McEuen (Lebanon) was third in the 50-yard butterfly in 23.09 seconds Friday in UNLV’s 101-87 dual meet loss at UC Santa Barbara. He also helped his team win the mixed 200 freestyle relay (1:30.48).
Saturday, he was seventh in the 50 freestyle (21.70) and eighth in the 100 butterfly (53.84) as the Rebels lost 153-101 at UC Santa Barbara.
McEuen also had legs on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:32.59) and third-place 400 freestyle relay (3:17.08).
Men’s wrestling
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) won an 8-3 decision at 157 pounds Friday in Cal Poly’s 23-9 home loss to Northern Illinois in San Luis Obispo.
Women’s basketball
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had one rebound, one assist and one block Saturday in Texas Arlington’s 62-56 loss at Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina.
She had 14 points, two rebounds and an assist Jan. 9 in an 82-60 win at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina.
***
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals Saturday in Mt. Hood’s 61-48 win at Chemeketa in Salem.
For Chemeketa, Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had two points, one rebounds and one steal and Hannah Kerlegan (West Albany) two rebounds and a steal.
Gwillim had 11 points and six rebounds Jan. 8 in a 53-37 home win against Clark in Gresham.
The same day, Kerlegan had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 65-60 home win versus Linn-Benton. Wombacher added 12 points four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
***
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had six rebounds, one assist and two steals Saturday in Western Oregon’s 64-56 home win against Montana State Billings in Monmouth.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had a combined five points, four rebounds and an assist in Willamette’s two-game road split in Washington State. The Bearcats won 85-72 Friday at Whitworth in Spokane and lost 74-54 Saturday at Whitman in Walla Walla.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had one rebound and one assist Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 97-75 home win against Multnomah in Eugene.
***
Megan Miller (Lebanon) grabbed one rebound Friday in Linfield’s 76-66 win at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
Men’s basketball
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 118-111 overtime home loss to Multnomah in Eugene. Multnomah’s Justin Martin scored an NAIA Division II record 74 points, including 15 3-pointers.
Friday, Hobson had three points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in an 80-71 home win versus Warner Pacific.
***
Seth Cullison (South Albany) had eight points, six rebounds and one assist Jan. 8 in Linn-Benton’s 90-71 loss at Chemeketa in Salem.
***
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had a combined five points, five rebounds and a steal in Western Oregon’s split of two home games in Monmouth.
The Wolves defeated St, Martin’s 108-73 on Jan. 9 and lost 98-88 in overtime to St. Martin’s on Saturday.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net