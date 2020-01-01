Alumni Watch (Jan. 2)

Women’s basketball

Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had nine points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist Sunday in Mt. Hood’s 70-65 tournament loss to Umpqua at Lower Columbia in Longview, Washington.

Saturday, Gwillim had 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 81-76 tournament win versus Whatcom.

She had four points, 16 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block Friday in a 57-54 tournament win against Lower Columbia.

***

Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had five points, one rebound and one assist Monday in Chemeketa’s 71-55 home tournament loss to Treasure Valley in Salem.

She had 14 points, two rebounds and an assist Sunday in a 70-66 tournament win against Shoreline. Saturday, Wombacher had 12 points seven rebounds and one assist in a 56-48 tournament win versus Simpson JV.

***

Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had three points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Monday in Texas Arlington’s 74-63 home win against Texas Southern.