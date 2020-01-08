Alumni Watch (Jan. 9)

***

Seth Cullison (South Albany) had five points, three rebounds, one steal and one block Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 99-48 home loss to Clackamas.

***

DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had three rebounds and a steal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 73-61 loss at College of Idaho in Caldwell.

Friday, he had three points and a rebound in a 109-99 win at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.

Women’s basketball

Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 10 points and 13 rebounds Saturday in Mt. Hood's 77-59 home win against Southwestern Oregon in Gresham.

***

Kim Ortiz (Scio) had eight points and two rebounds Saturday in Umpqua’s 90-51 home win against Clark in Roseburg.

***

Cal McClave (Crescent Valley) had three rebounds and one steal Tuesday in Western Oregon’s 54-43 loss at Concordia in Portland.