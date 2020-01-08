Alumni Watch (Jan. 9)

Men’s wrestling
Dax Bennett (Harrisburg) of Clackamas went 3-1 and placed second at 174 pounds in Saturday’s Menlo Invitational in Atherton, California. Bennett is ranked 10th in this week's national junior college rankings.
Southern Oregon’s Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) went 5-1 and placed third in the same bracket. Also in the bracket, Simpson’s Layten Briggs (Harrisburg) went 0-2.
Corban’s Grant Laiblin (Harrisburg) was 0-2 at 141.
***
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) lost a 7-6 decision at 157 pounds Jan. 2 in Cal Poly’s 24-16 loss at Fresno State.
Women’s wrestling
Southern Oregon’s Marissa Kurtz (Sweet Home) went 3-1 to take third at 116 pounds at Friday’s Menlo Invitational in Atherton, California.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had six points and three rebounds Jan. 2 in Western Oregon’s 88-76 home win against Montana State-Billings in Monmouth.
***
Seth Cullison (South Albany) had five points, three rebounds, one steal and one block Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 99-48 home loss to Clackamas.
***
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had three rebounds and a steal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 73-61 loss at College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Friday, he had three points and a rebound in a 109-99 win at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
Women’s basketball
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 10 points and 13 rebounds Saturday in Mt. Hood's 77-59 home win against Southwestern Oregon in Gresham.
***
Kim Ortiz (Scio) had eight points and two rebounds Saturday in Umpqua’s 90-51 home win against Clark in Roseburg.
***
Cal McClave (Crescent Valley) had three rebounds and one steal Tuesday in Western Oregon’s 54-43 loss at Concordia in Portland.
She had seven rebounds and one assist Saturday in a 64-57 home loss to Simon Fraser in Monmouth.
McClave had seven points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Jan. 2 in a 73-70 double-overtime home win against Western Washington.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had five points and two rebounds Friday in Willamette’s 50-45 win at George Fox in Newberg.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had three points, one rebound and one assist Saturday in Texas-Arlington’s 65-58 home win against Little Rock.
She had four points and two rebounds Jan. 2 in a 71-44 home win against Arkansas State.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had one rebound Friday in Northwest Christian’s 66-63 win at Eastern Oregon in La Grande.
***
Megan Miller (Lebanon) had one assist Saturday in Linfield’s 76-66 home loss to George Fox in McMinnville.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net