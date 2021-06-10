Alumni Watch (June 11)

Women’s track and field
George Fox junior Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) finished a close second in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division III championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Her time of 1 minute, 0.1 seconds is a new school record and her place earned her All-American status.
She also ran a leg on the 12th-place 4x400 relay (3:55.28).
Gingerich didn’t compete in any hurdles races until her senior year of high school, in 2018. That year she won the 4A state title in the 300 hurdles and was second in the 100 hurdles, both with personal bests.
***
Western Washington senior Amanda Short (Lebanon) was named to the NCAA Division II all-West Region team. She had a season-best javelin toss of 141 feet, 7 inches this season.
Men’s track and field
Idaho senior Zack Short (Lebanon) placed sixth in the shot put at the NCAA Division I championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.
His best toss of 64 feet, 8 inches matched his official season best. Short threw a personal-best 64-9¾ while competing unattached at an April meet.
***
Lane’s Shae Neuschwander (Harrisburg) was fourth in the 200 meters (22.83) and seventh in the 100 (11.56) at the NWAC South Region championships at Lane in Eugene.
He also ran a leg on the first-place 4x100 relay (43.13).
Umpqua’s Dustin Baze (Central Linn) was sixth in the 200 (23.47) and ninth in the javelin (120-7). He ran legs on the fourth-place 4x100 (53.39) and 4x400 (3:35.6) relays.
Softball
Oregon Tech junior first baseman Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NAIA all-region first team.
She hit .346 and had a team-best 14 home runs while helping the Owls finish runner-up at the national tournament.
Baseball
James Anderson (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 13 with one RBI, four walks, one run scored and two stolen bases in Skagit Valley’s four home games against Everett in Mount Vernon Washington.
Skagit Valley lost 5-4 and won 8-5 on June 4 and lost both games Saturday, 9-5 and 9-2.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.