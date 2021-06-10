Alumni Watch (June 11)

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Lane’s Shae Neuschwander (Harrisburg) was fourth in the 200 meters (22.83) and seventh in the 100 (11.56) at the NWAC South Region championships at Lane in Eugene.

He also ran a leg on the first-place 4x100 relay (43.13).

Umpqua’s Dustin Baze (Central Linn) was sixth in the 200 (23.47) and ninth in the javelin (120-7). He ran legs on the fourth-place 4x100 (53.39) and 4x400 (3:35.6) relays.

Softball

Oregon Tech junior first baseman Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NAIA all-region first team.

She hit .346 and had a team-best 14 home runs while helping the Owls finish runner-up at the national tournament.

Baseball

James Anderson (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 13 with one RBI, four walks, one run scored and two stolen bases in Skagit Valley’s four home games against Everett in Mount Vernon Washington.

Skagit Valley lost 5-4 and won 8-5 on June 4 and lost both games Saturday, 9-5 and 9-2.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.

