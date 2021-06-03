Alumni Watch (June 4)

Men’s golf
Jaxson Daskalos (West Albany) went 1-2 individually and Georgia Southwestern was 2-1 to finish as the NCAA Division II national runner-up in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Daskalos won by three strokes in his team’s 3-2 win against Texas A&M-Commerce, lost by five in a 2-2-1 tiebreaker win versus Indianapolis and lost by one in a 3-2 team loss to Arkansas Tech in the championship match.
The competition was played in medal match format, with each of five individual matches scored by the cumulative number of strokes rather than the number of holes won.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) threw a personal-best 64 feet, 8 inches in the shot put to qualify for the NCAA Division I championships next week in Eugene.
Needing to place among the top 12 at the NCAA West preliminary round in Bryan-College Station, Texas, Short was fifth. He will compete in the shot put final June 9 in Eugene.
Utah Valley junior Isaac Manning (Philomath) cleared 15-11 to tie for 43rd in the pole vault and did not qualify for the national championships.
Softball
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 6 with one RBI and one walk Wednesday in Oregon Tech’s two losses to Southern Oregon in the NAIA national tournament championship games in Columbus, Georgia.
Game scores were 3-2 and 7-5 in nine innings.
Jantzi was a combined 1 for 9 with a double, a walk and a run scored in three previous tournament games. The Owls defeated Mount Mercy (11-5), Madonna (5-4 in nine innings) and College of Idaho (4-1). Oregon Tech finished its season 48-10.
Baseball
University of Portland sophomore outfielder Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was named to the all-West Coast Conference honorable mention.
Knight, in his first season with the Pilots after two years at University of Utah, hit .247 with seven doubles, one triple, six home runs, 29 RBIs, two sacrifices and six stolen bases in 45 games this season. Portland finished 24-26 and 14-13 in conference play.
Puget Sound junior right-handed pitcher Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) was selected to the D3baseball.com all-West Region third team.
He was also an all-Northwest Conference first-team pick.
Shellhammer had a 6-1 record with a 2.74 earned-run average, 48 strikeouts and 18 walks in 65⅔ innings with 10 starts in 10 appearances this season.
Willamette senior second baseman Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association all-West Region third team.
He was also selected to the all-Northwest Conference second team. Little hit .378 with 16 doubles, 46 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
Ben Leid (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 4 with a double, four RBIs, one walk, one run and two sacrifices May 27 in Wenatchee Valley’s home doubleheader split with Walla Walla in Wenatchee, Washington.
James Anderson (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 15 with a home run, one RBI, a walk and three runs scored in Skagit Valley’s four losses to Bellevue.
Skagit Valley lost 13-8 and 14-1 in seven innings May 28 in Bellevue, Washington, and 7-0 and 8-1 Sunday at home in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Kevin Crowell (Lebanon) was a combined 1 for 5 with a double and a run scored Monday in Pacific’s two losses to St. Thomas in an NCAA Division III regional tournament in Collegeville, Minnesota.
Game scores were 7-4 and 13-9.
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 3 with a double May 28 in Oregon State’s 5-0 loss at Stanford.
Azel Bumpus (Corvallis) was 1 for 4 and Caleb Beach (West Albany) 0 for 3 Monday in Chemeketa’s 7-0 loss at Umpqua in an NWAC South Region playoff game in Roseburg.
Beach was a combined 3 for 8 with two RBIs May 28 in a doubleheader split at Lane in Eugene.
Bumpus was 1 for 4 in the second game, a 3-0 win in seven innings. Lane won the first game 10-5.
Women’s basketball
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal May 26 in Mount Hood’s 68-61 loss at Lane in Eugene.
Lane’s Sarah Ball (West Albany) had four points, five rebounds and two steals.
Blake Barbee (South Albany) had six points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal May 27 in Linn-Benton’s 68-57 home loss to Clackamas.
Men’s basketball
Ayden Foster (South Albany) had nine points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block Wednesday in Linn-Benton’s 81-72 loss at Umpqua in Roseburg.
Teammate Toby Stueve (Philomath) added two points and a block.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.