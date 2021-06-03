Alumni Watch (June 4)

Men’s golf

Jaxson Daskalos (West Albany) went 1-2 individually and Georgia Southwestern was 2-1 to finish as the NCAA Division II national runner-up in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Daskalos won by three strokes in his team’s 3-2 win against Texas A&M-Commerce, lost by five in a 2-2-1 tiebreaker win versus Indianapolis and lost by one in a 3-2 team loss to Arkansas Tech in the championship match.

The competition was played in medal match format, with each of five individual matches scored by the cumulative number of strokes rather than the number of holes won.

Men’s track and field

Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) threw a personal-best 64 feet, 8 inches in the shot put to qualify for the NCAA Division I championships next week in Eugene.

Needing to place among the top 12 at the NCAA West preliminary round in Bryan-College Station, Texas, Short was fifth. He will compete in the shot put final June 9 in Eugene.

Utah Valley junior Isaac Manning (Philomath) cleared 15-11 to tie for 43rd in the pole vault and did not qualify for the national championships.

