Alumni Watch (March 26)

Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 5 for 18 with a home run, double, six RBIs and three runs scored as Oregon Tech won three of four home games against Corban in Klamath Falls.

Corban’s Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 4 for 11 with a home run, a double, four RBIs, a walk, four runs scored and a stolen base.

Oregon Tech swept Saturday’s doubleheader, 16-2 in five innings and 8-5. The teams split Saturday, with Corban winning 7-5 and Oregon Tech taking the second game 14-6 in six innings.

***

Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 3 with a run scored in three Willamette games at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.

The Bearcats lost 8-0 in five innings and won 10-5 on Saturday and lost 14-2 in five innings on Sunday.

***

Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed two hits, two earned runs and four walks with six strikeout in 4⅓ innings and took the loss Monday in Texas A&M’s 4-1 loss at LSU in Baton Rouge.

***