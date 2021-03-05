Alumni Watch (March 6)

Men’s swimming
Casey McEuen (Lebanon) finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (19.97 seconds) and 100 butterfly (47.63) and swam on two winning relays to help UNLV win the Western Athletic Conference championship meet in Las Vegas.
McEuen had legs on the 200 medley relay (1:25.45) and 200 freestyle relay (1:18.42).
Men’s wrestling
Cal Poly’s Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley) claimed true second place at 149 pounds at the Pac-12 tournament in Corvallis by winning a wrestle-off, giving him a spot in the NCAA tournament later this month.
Brother and teammate Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) was fourth at 157.
Women’s basketball
St. Mary’s forward Ellie Croco (Lebanon) has been named to the West Coast Conference all-freshman team.
Croco averaged 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 37.8% on 3-pointers in 18 conference games.
She had 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals Feb. 27 in a 73-54 loss at Pacific in Stockton, California.
***
Eastern Arizona freshman Mary Workman (Lebanon) was named the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference player of the week after averaging 14 points in her team’s first two games of the season last month.
Workman has started all 10 of the Monsters’ games, averaging 8.5 points and shooting 42% from the floor and 41.2% on 3-pointers. She averages 2.1 2s per game.
***
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Denae Greig (West Albany) had two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Feb. 27 in Central’s 87-55 home win against Luther in Pella, Iowa.
Football
Boise State senior tight end John Bates (Lebanon) and USC junior safety Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) received invitations to the NFL Combine.
Last season, Bates had 12 catches for 117 yards in five games.
Hufanga was a first-team All-American and the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year after recording four interceptions and a team-best 62 tackles in six games.
Combine workouts will take place during colleges’ pro days.
Baseball
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed one hit, no runs and two walks with three strikeouts and got the win in a six-inning start Feb. 27 in Oregon Tech’s 4-1 win at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) gave up four hits, no runs and two walks with six strikeouts in a six-inning start to get the win Sunday in Puget Sound’s 4-3 home victory over Whitworth in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 6 for 18 with a home run, two doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored in Oregon State’s four wins at Grand Canyon in Phoenix. Game scores were 4-0, 3-1, 9-2 and 4-2.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 7 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday in Willamette’s home doubleheader split with Whitman in Salem. The Bearcats won the first game 9-8 and lost the second 3-2 in seven innings.
A day earlier, he was a combined 2 for 4 with a run scored in a home doubleheader split with Whitman. Willamette won the first 8-4 and lost the second 6-2 in seven innings.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 4 with one RBI Monday in Portland’s 8-1 loss at UC Davis in Davis, California.
Sunday, he was a combined 1 for 7 with a walk in a doubleheader split at UC Davis. The Pilots won the first game 7-4 and lost the second 1-0.
***
Jayce Lien (West Albany) was 0 for 1 Sunday in George Fox’s 16-0, seven-inning home loss to Pacific in Newberg. Pacific’s Kevin Crowell (Lebanon) was 0 for 2.
On Feb. 27, George Fox’s Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was 1 for 3 with one RBI in his team’s 4-3 home win against Pacific.
***
Hunter Kirkpatrick (Crescent Valley) allowed five hits, three earned runs and a walk with three strikeouts in 3⅓ innings Sunday in College of Idaho’s 8-7 loss at Corban in Keizer.
A day earlier, Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 0 for 3 with one RBI, two walks and a stolen base Saturday in Corban’s home doubleheader sweep of College of Idaho.
Softball
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 6 with a home run, a double, three RBIs, one run scored and a sacrifice Feb. 27 in Oregon Tech’s home doubleheader sweep of Northwest in Klamath Falls. Game scores were 6-2 and 6-3.
A day earlier, she was a combined 5 for 6 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a home doubleheader sweep of Northwest. Game scores were 20-0 and 10-0.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed three hits, no runs and six walks with four strikeouts in 5⅔ innings Sunday in Texas A&M’s 3-0 home win against Tulsa in Bryan-College Station.
A day earlier, she struck out one in an inning of relief to get her second save of the season in a 9-6 home win against Tulsa.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 7 with one RBI and two runs scored Monday in Black Hills State’s doubleheader split with New Mexico Highlands in Castle Rock, Colorado.
The Yellow Jackets won the first game 6-4 and lost the second 7-6.
Sunday, she was a combined 3 for 5 with one RBI, two walks and two runs scored in a doubleheader split with New Mexico Highlands in Castle Rock. BHS won the first game 6-2 and lost the second 13-10.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 6 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored Feb. 27 in Puget Sound’s two losses at Central Washington in Ellensburg.
In the circle, she allowed eight hits, seven earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts in the first game, a 13-5 defeat in six innings. The second game was 18-6 in five innings.
A day earlier, Sullivan was a combined 1 for 6 with a double, two RBIs and a walk in two losses to Western Washington in Bellevue, Washington.
She gave up three hits, one earned run and three walks in 2⅔ innings in the second game, a 7-3 defeat. The first game was 10-2 in five innings.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was 0 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk Sunday in Willamette’s 6-4 win at Bushnell in Eugene.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 1 for 6 with a walk and a run scored Feb. 27 in Corban’s two home losses to Southern Oregon. Game scores were 6-3 and 5-1.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was 0 for 2 with a run scored Sunday in Oregon State’s 8-3 loss at Arizona.
A day earlier, she was 0 for 2 in a 2-1 loss to Seattle in Tucson.
***
Tyler Warden (Monroe) has three strikeouts and a walk with no runs allowed in two innings this season for Linfield.
Women’s tennis
Sarah Forester (Corvallis) took a 6-0, 6-0 win at fifth singles Feb. 27 in Linfield’s 7-0 home win against College of Idaho in McMinnville.
Teammate Tessa Kern (Corvallis) teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for a 6-2 win at first doubles.
***
Anna Kern (Corvallis) is 7-2 in singles and 13-2 in doubles for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (14-0) this season.
Volleyball
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 33 assists, four kills, three aces, two digs and two block assists Feb. 26 in Bushnell’s three-set win at George Fox in Newberg.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had one ace Tuesday in Trinity International’s three-set sweep of Calumet in Deerfield, Illinois.
Saturday, she had five digs in a three-set win at Roosevelt in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.