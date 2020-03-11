Alumni Watch (March 12)

Men’s wrestling
Clackamas freshman Dax Bennett (Harrisburg) went 6-2 to take fifth at 174 pounds and help the Cougars repeat as national junior college champions in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Bennett won his bracket at last month’s NJCAA West Region championships in Coos Bay. The Cougars won their ninth regional title in the past 10 years.
Women’s track and field
Western Washington senior Amanda Short (Lebanon) was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s field athlete of the week.
She won the javelin with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 149 feet, 6 inches at the Ed Boitano Invitational in Tacoma, Washington. The early season result puts her second in the NCAA Division II rankings.
Men’s golf
Oregon’s Kevin Geniza (Crescent Valley) shot 69-69-71—209 to finish second overall and lead the Ducks to a third-place finish at the 16-team Bandon Dunes Championship.
Baseball
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 5 for 13 with a double, three RBIs, two walks and three runs scored in Utah’s series win at Minnesota.
The Utes lost 6-4 Friday but won 6-3 Saturday and 17-11 Sunday.
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 9 with a home run, double, one RBI, three walks and four runs scored in Willamette’s three home games against Linfield in Salem.
The Bearcats won 10-9 on Saturday but lost 9-7 in 10 innings and 6-2 Sunday.
Ethan Krupp (Crescent Valley) allowed a combined two hits and a walk with four strikeouts and got his first collegiate save in 2⅔ scoreless innings in Chemeketa’s four games at Treasure Valley in Ontario.
Teammate Austin Gerding (Philomath) was a combined 4 for 17 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 18 with two doubles, three RBIs, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base.
The Storm won 6-2 and 1-0 on Saturday and on Sunday won 7-3 in 10 innings and lost 5-2.
James Anderson (Crescent Valley) was a combined 4 for 13 with a home run, five RBIs, two walks, six runs scored and a sacrifice in Skagit Valley’s four games in Spokane, Washington.
Skagit Valley lost 4-2 to Spokane on Friday, on Saturday lost 12-8 to Spokane and defeated Clackamas 11-3 and on Sunday beat Clackamas 13-3.
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed two hits, three unearned runs and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings Sunday in Cal State San Marcos’ 3-1 loss in seven innings at UC San Diego in La Jolla, California.
Friday, he gave up two hits, two earned runs and two walks with one strikeout while recording one out in a 12-3 loss at UC San Diego.
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 9 with a walk and a sacrifice in Oregon State’s three home losses to UC Santa Barbara.
Teammate Zack Zalesky (Corvallis) was 0 for 1 in Friday’s 6-0 defeat. The Beavers lost 4-0 Saturday and 3-2 Sunday.
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 3 for 17 with a stolen base in Corban’s four home games with British Columbia in Keizer. The Warriors won 4-3 and lost 7-2 on Saturday and lost 7-3 and won 3-2 in 10 innings Sunday.
Cooper Hartsell (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 7 with a sacrifice Sunday in Umpqua’s two home losses to Lane in Roseburg. Game scores were 7-1 and 6-1.
Teammate Mason Crowson (Monroe) pitched two innings of relief in the second game, allowed three hits and an unearned run with one strikeout. Teammate Brooks Stearns (Philomath) was 0 for 1.
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed four hits, three earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts in 1⅔ innings of relief Saturday in Puget Sound’s 7-2 loss at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was 0 for 1 Saturday in George Fox’s 12-2 home loss to Lewis and Clark in Newberg.
Softball
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 8 for 17 with a double, six RBIs, one walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Corban’s four-game sweep at Warner Pacific in Portland.
Game scores were 4-3 and 10-7 in nine innings Saturday and 9-7 and 9-2 Sunday.
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 5 for 12 with a triple, a walk and three runs scored in Towson’s three home tournament games in Towson, Maryland.
The Tigers defeated La Salle 9-3 on Friday, beat Iona 3-0 on Saturday and on Sunday lost 5-1 to Iona and defeated Stony Brook 3-2.
Ashton Phillips (Scio) was a combined 3 for 10 with a double, one RBI, one run scored, a sacrifice and a stolen base in Oregon State’s five games in Tempe, Arizona. The Beavers beat Wright State 8-0 in six innings on March 5; defeated Nebraska 4-3 and lost 3-0 to Ohio State on Friday; lost 4-2 to New Mexico State on Saturday; and defeated Ohio State 7-3 on Sunday.
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 7 with one RBI Sunday in Concordia’s doubleheader split at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington. Concordia lost the first 5-2 and won the second 4-0.
Saturday, she was a combined 2 for 6 with a home run, three RBIs, one run scored and a sacrifice in two losses at Central Washington in Ellensburg. Game scores were 5-2 and 9-7.
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 3 for 15 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in Puget Sound’s four home games against Willamette in Tacoma, Washington.
The Loggers lost 10-8 Saturday and on Sunday won 12-10 in a suspended game and won both games of a scheduled doubleheader by 3-2 scores.
Sullivan started in the circle in Saturday’s first game, giving up giving up four hits, seven earned runs and two walks in 1⅓ innings.
Willamette’s Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was 0 for 2 in Sunday’s first scheduled game.
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed a combined 17 hits, 12 earned runs and six walks with 10 strikeouts over 11 innings in three Boise State games in Tucson, Arizona.
The Broncos defeated Southern Illinois Edwardsville 7-1 Friday, lost 5-0 to Indiana on Saturday and fell 3-2 to Edwardsville on Sunday.
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) scored a run as a pinch runner Saturday in Black Hills State’s 9-7 win at Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado.
Women’s tennis
Anna Kern (Corvallis) won 6-2, 6-0 at fifth singles Sunday in Claremont McKenna’s 7-2 home win against Vassar in Claremont, California.
She also teamed with Sydney Lee for an 8-1 win at third doubles.
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for an 8-7 win at first doubles Sunday in Linfield’s 9-0 victory at Pacific in Forest Grove.
Saturday, she won 6-2, 6-2 at first singles in a 9-0 home win versus Willamette in McMinnville.
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) had two goals on five shots Sunday in Linfield’s 13-11 home win against Whitman in McMinnville.
Saturday, she had four goals on five shots, one assist and two ground balls in a 16-9 home win versus Whitworth.
Women’s basketball
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had six points and a steal Saturday in Texas Arlington’s 74-67 win at Louisiana Monroe.
She had three points, three rebounds and an assist March 5 in a 73-66 win at Louisiana in Lafayette.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had one steal March 5 in Western Oregon’s 91-88 loss to Alaska in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament game in Seattle.