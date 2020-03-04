Alumni Watch (March 5)

Saturday, Sneddon was a combined 6 for 11 with a double, four RBIs, three walks and four runs scored in three games in Richland. She pitched a combined 6⅓ innings, giving up 11 hits, 13 earned runs and eight walks with seven strikeouts.

Parazoo was a combined 3 for 6 with a double, one RBI, a walk and three runs scored. Wessel was a combined 3 for 10 with three RBIs, four walks and four runs scored.

The Storm lost 12-0 in five innings to Walla Walla, defeated Columbia Basin 24-21 and bet Treasure Valley 16-11.

***

Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 3 for 6 with a walk and three runs scored Sunday in Corban’s doubleheader sweep at Northwest in Bellevue, Washington. Game scores were 7-6 and 5-0.

Saturday, she was a combined 4 for 6 with a double, three RBIs, a run scored, two stolen bases and a sacrifice in two wins at Northwest. Game scores were 7-2 and 4-0.

***

Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed three hits, four earned runs and three walks with a strikeout in a three-inning start Sunday in Boise State’s 6-2 tournament loss to Texas in Fullerton, California.